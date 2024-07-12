Billionaire Anant Ambani's Wedding Had a Very Impressive Guest List
Who invited John Cena?
All the Celebrities Who Attended Billionaire Anant Ambani's Wedding in India
The wedding of the year officially took off on July 12, 2024, and the guest list was stacked. From Bollywood royalty to WWE superstar John Cena, celebrities from all over the world headed to India to celebrate the wedding of billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant.
Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, better known as SRK, is the king of Bollywood. He attended the wedding with his beautiful wife, Gauri Khan.
Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair made an appearance at the Ambani wedding with his wife, Cherie.
John Cena
We can definitely see WWE legend and actor John Cena on the red carpet at the Ambani Wedding.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra left their daughter Malti at home to enjoy a date night at India's biggest wedding of the year.
Salman Khan
It seems all of Bollywood was at the Ambani wedding. Salman Khan is best known for his films Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian
Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian were also invited to the Ambani wedding, but don't worry, cameras were there to capture it all for the family's reality show.
Jasmine Larian
The Founder and designer of Cult Gaia Jasmin Larian, whose father created the Bratz Dolls, was also in attendance.
Anil Kapoor
Slumdog Millionaire star Anil Kapoor looked dapper at the Ambani wedding.
Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt
Indian actors and couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked stunning on the red carpet at the Ambani wedding.
Disha Patani
With over 60 million followers on Instagram, Bollywood star Disha Patani was one of the most popular actresses at the event.
KL Rahul with wife, actress Athiya Shetty
Indian cricket player brought his wife, Hero actress Athiya Shetty as his plus one!
Gianni Infantino with wife Leena Al Ashqar
The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, was also in attendance with his wife, Leena Al Ashqar, and their beautiful daughters.
Sidharth Malhotra and his wife Kiara Advani
Just one year after their show-stopping wedding in India, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the Ambani wedding looking happier than ever.
Suhana and Aryan Khan
Siblings Suhana and Aryan Khan, the son and daughter of Bollywood star SRK, were also spotted at the Ambani wedding.