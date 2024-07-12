Home > Entertainment Billionaire Anant Ambani's Wedding Had a Very Impressive Guest List Who invited John Cena? By Anna Quintana Jul. 12 2024, Published 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

All the Celebrities Who Attended Billionaire Anant Ambani's Wedding in India

Source: Getty Images Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and John Cena

The wedding of the year officially took off on July 12, 2024, and the guest list was stacked. From Bollywood royalty to WWE superstar John Cena, celebrities from all over the world headed to India to celebrate the wedding of billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant.

Article continues below advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan

Source: Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan, better known as SRK, is the king of Bollywood. He attended the wedding with his beautiful wife, Gauri Khan.

Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair

Source: Getty Images

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair made an appearance at the Ambani wedding with his wife, Cherie.

Article continues below advertisement

John Cena

Source: Getty Images

We can definitely see WWE legend and actor John Cena on the red carpet at the Ambani Wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Source: Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra left their daughter Malti at home to enjoy a date night at India's biggest wedding of the year.

Article continues below advertisement

Salman Khan

Source: Getty Images

It seems all of Bollywood was at the Ambani wedding. Salman Khan is best known for his films Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim and Khloé Kardashian

Source: Instagram

Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian were also invited to the Ambani wedding, but don't worry, cameras were there to capture it all for the family's reality show.

Article continues below advertisement

Jasmine Larian

Source: Instagram

The Founder and designer of Cult Gaia Jasmin Larian, whose father created the Bratz Dolls, was also in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement

Anil Kapoor

Source: Getty Images

Slumdog Millionaire star Anil Kapoor looked dapper at the Ambani wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt

Source: Getty Images

Indian actors and couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked stunning on the red carpet at the Ambani wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Disha Patani

Source: Getty Images

With over 60 million followers on Instagram, Bollywood star Disha Patani was one of the most popular actresses at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

KL Rahul with wife, actress Athiya Shetty

Source: Getty Images

Indian cricket player brought his wife, Hero actress Athiya Shetty as his plus one!

Article continues below advertisement

Gianni Infantino with wife Leena Al Ashqar

Source: Getty Images

The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, was also in attendance with his wife, Leena Al Ashqar, and their beautiful daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and his wife Kiara Advani

Source: Getty Images

Just one year after their show-stopping wedding in India, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the Ambani wedding looking happier than ever.

Article continues below advertisement

Suhana and Aryan Khan