This Is Not a Joke — Andy Dick and Elisa Jordana Are Engaged

This Is Not a Joke — Andy Dick and Elisa Jordana Are EngagedBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 2 2021, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Controversial comedian Andy Dick is making headlines again — though this time for a more wholesome reason. The 55-year-old actor recently got engaged!
That's right, Andy and his current girlfriend, Elisa Jordana, recently announced they were engaged, with plans to wed sometime this year. This won't be Andy's first marriage, though hopefully it'll end better than some of his previous betrothments.
Andy Dick proposed to girlfriend Elisa Jordana.
The longtime actor recently proposed to his current girlfriend, 32-year-old Elisa Jordana. The two are often seen together on their YouTube comedy show, “Kermit and Friends." On the show, their relationship has long been the base for bits, but Page Six confirmed that this engagement was, in fact, not a joke.
But the engagement doesn't necessarily mean things are great for the couple. When Elisa shared the news with the outlet, she seemed less than enthused about it.
“He asked me at six in the morning a few Sundays back, and I said yes,” Elisa said. “We are always working on the relationship, so as long as nothing weird happens it is happening. My mom is coming in June for my birthday, so hopefully then.”
Andy and Elisa were initially meant to wed during a Valentine's Day episode of "Kermit and Friends," though Andy was absent for the episode.
“So I’ve been engaged for one week,” Elisa said at the time. “It’s not going well. I haven’t spoken to my fiancé since he proposed to me, and I saw he posted an Instagram Story with someone’s nipple in it.”
It's currently unclear if the couple will make it down the aisle.
Am I cute or what pic.twitter.com/ZTl2FhpT9H— andy dick (@andydick) February 27, 2021
Andy Dick shares two kids with his ex-girlfriend Lena Sved.
The 55-year-old comedian has been married before. From 1986 to 1990, Andy was married to Ivone Kowalczyk, and together the two share a son, Lucas, who was born in 1988.
Andy's two other children, Jacob and Meg, he had with longtime on-again, off-again girlfriend Lena Sved. The two have been linked for the last couple of decades, dating as recently as 2018.
According to TMZ, Lena filed for a restraining order from the actor, citing it as a domestic violence case. Page Six later reported that Andy was ordered to stay at least 100 yards from her and their two children, with the order remaining in effect until May 2023.
The restraining order cited two separate incidents in which Andy came home intoxicated. In one, Lena claims she locked Andy out of the house due to his intoxication and he attempted to break in through the windows. In the other, she claims Andy broke dishes and flipped a coffee table while yelling at their son.
What is Andy Dick's net worth?
Despite Andy's long list of arrests for misdemeanors and public exposure, in addition to the large number of projects he's been fired from for inappropriate behavior, the actor seems to be doing well for himself.
According to a couple of different sources, Andy is estimated to be worth anywhere from $3 million to $5 million, though the exact number is currently unknown.