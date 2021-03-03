This Is Not a Joke — Andy Dick and Elisa Jordana Are Engaged

That's right, Andy and his current girlfriend , Elisa Jordana, recently announced they were engaged, with plans to wed sometime this year. This won't be Andy's first marriage, though hopefully it'll end better than some of his previous betrothments.

The longtime actor recently proposed to his current girlfriend, 32-year-old Elisa Jordana. The two are often seen together on their YouTube comedy show, “Kermit and Friends." On the show, their relationship has long been the base for bits, but Page Six confirmed that this engagement was, in fact, not a joke. But the engagement doesn't necessarily mean things are great for the couple. When Elisa shared the news with the outlet, she seemed less than enthused about it.

“He asked me at six in the morning a few Sundays back, and I said yes,” Elisa said. “We are always working on the relationship, so as long as nothing weird happens it is happening. My mom is coming in June for my birthday, so hopefully then.” Andy and Elisa were initially meant to wed during a Valentine's Day episode of "Kermit and Friends," though Andy was absent for the episode.

“So I’ve been engaged for one week,” Elisa said at the time. “It’s not going well. I haven’t spoken to my fiancé since he proposed to me, and I saw he posted an Instagram Story with someone’s nipple in it.” It's currently unclear if the couple will make it down the aisle.

