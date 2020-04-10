The Surprising Intel on Chris D’Elia’s Secret Girlfriend — and Their Huge News

Ah, Chris D’Elia . He’s best-known as a highly successful American comedian and actor, with Keanu Reeves look-alike in close second (I mean, seriously, though). His newest Netflix stand-up special No Pain drops on April 14.

You may recognize Chris from the NBC’s situation comedy Whitney and sitcom Undateable, as well as Glory Daze on TBS. He also played the mega-creep character Henderson on the popular stalker series, You.