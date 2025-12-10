Andy Dick Has a Complicated Relationship with His Kids Amid Rumors of Overdose Andy's relationship with his kids hit a major roadblock after his behavior forced Lena to take out a restraining order. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 10 2025, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Comedian Andy Dick is perhaps best known for his physical comedy in the 1990s, including his roles on Saturday Night Live. Although he has been a controversial figure in the past, the 2010s seemed to start off strong for the Hollywood star. However, by the late 2010s and early 2020s, it was clear that Andy was struggling.

Andy shares several kids with his ex-wife, Lena Sved, but in 2025, it became clear that the comedian was in need of support in order to be a present father. Here's what we know about Andy's relationship with his kids, and why 2025 was a year of revelations for fans of Andy.

Here's what we know about Andy Dick's kids.

In 1986, Andy married his first wife, Ivone Kowalczyk. They share one son together, Lucas, and divorced in 1990. Sometime after that, he married Lena Sved. It's unclear exactly when they tied the knot, but it appears to have been some time in the early 2010s or late 2000s.

Sometime in 2017, Andy was fired from the set of a movie due to harassment, and although he denied the allegations, he was arrested in 2023 for public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender following a groping incident. In the intervening time, Andy welcomed two children with Lena: a son, Jacob, and a daughter they named Meg.

But in 2018, Lena filed for a restraining order against Andy, with The Blast reporting that drunken arguments led to the move. The outlet reports that she told the judge Andy's "outbursts, alcoholism (she says he has a 'cyclical drinking pattern' and gets 'blackout drunk') and destruction" caused her to fear for her life and the safety of their children.

In 2025, Andy was found on the streets of Los Angeles in shocking conditions.

Unfortunately, things don't seem to have improved much since then. In December 2025, it was reported that Andy was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles in a shocking condition that left fans scared for his life.

TMZ reports that Andy was found slumped on the street on Dec. 9, 2025, in the middle of the day. He was sitting on a low set of cement stairs, slumped over his lap, with his signature glasses lying askew on the ground in front of him. Onlookers watched as people with Andy tried to rouse him, with one friend screaming, "Wake up!"

According to the outlet, someone nearby yelled for an onlooker to grab Narcan, which is a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. Reportedly, someone administered it to him on the scene. Andy's substance abuse is well-documented over the years, but this frightening public incident raises concern from fans to a whole new level.