Andy Dick Is Rumored to Have Suffered an Overdose After He Was Found Unresponsive He once said he went to rehab 20 separate times for substance abuse.

In some ways, Andy Dick is known more for his public antics, particularly in the early 2000s, than his specific brand of comedy. But when he was reportedly found unresponsive on the streets of Los Angeles on Dec. 9, 2025, fans were still shocked to learn of his condition. According to TMZ, Andy was believed to have suffered a drug overdose, but he did not publicly confirm that himself.

The outlet obtained video footage of Andy slumped over on the street. His friends tried to wake him up, but authorities were called. There is no official report on whether or not paramedics administered Narcan, the medication often used to help reverse the effects of opioid use, but TMZ reported that someone did yell to grab Narcan and that Andy was given the shot.

Andy Dick was found in Los Angeles after an apparent drug overdose.

Andy has not confirmed that he was on drugs at the time of the incident, or that he suffered an overdose, and he was not taken to a hospital afterward. Paramedics did say they responded to a call about an overdose, per TMZ, but Andy was not taken from the scene in an ambulance.

It's possible that Andy was given Narcan and was then able to walk away. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even recommends keeping Narcan, also known by its medical name naloxone, at home or on hand in case of an overdose emergency. The CDC also reported that in 2023, 43 percent of overdose deaths likely had at least one bystander present. If the bystanders had Narcan on their person, they could have prevented a death by overdose.

After Andy was found unresponsive and was administered Narcan, he spoke with TMZ. He did not share details about what happened, but he did say that he was doing OK. Given Andy's very public history with drugs and alcohol, after someone shared the news of his rumored overdose on Reddit, others commented to share that they aren't surprised.

"I'm 26, and I have never in my life heard his name in connection to comedy, only ever stuff like this," someone commented on the thread. Another added, "I hope Andy gets the help he needs. ... Honestly how many lives can someone have?"

Andy Dick was once accused of causing Phil Hartman's death.

When Phil Hartman was killed by his wife, Brynn Hartman, in 1998 before she shot herself and died by suicide, Jon Lovitz famously placed the blame on Andy for allegedly supplying Phil's wife, a recovering addict, with cocaine hours before. Jon later said on The Dennis Miller Show that he understood it wasn't actually Andy's fault, per CBS News. But that created a rift between the comedians for years.