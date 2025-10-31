What Happened to Robert De Niro’s Grandson? The Overdose Case Explained “Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.” By Amy Coleman Published Oct. 31 2025, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@drenadeniroc

The question of what happened to Robert De Niro’s grandson continues to resurface years after his sudden death. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was just 19 when he died from an accidental overdose in 2023. Now, with several people facing charges linked to the tragedy, the story remains a heartbreaking reminder of how fentanyl continues to claim young lives.

The renewed attention has many revisiting the timeline of events surrounding Leandro’s death and what has happened since. His case has become both a personal tragedy for the De Niro family and a symbol of a much larger crisis in America’s battle against counterfeit drugs.

What happened to Robert De Niro’s grandson?

On July 2, 2023, Leandro Anthony De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of actor Robert De Niro and son of Drena De Niro and artist Carlos Rodriguez, was found unresponsive in a Manhattan apartment. According to Entertainment Weekly, the New York City Medical Examiner later determined that he died from "toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine." His death was ruled accidental.

Leandro had been pursuing a career in acting and art. He appeared in A Star Is Born and Cabaret Maxime and was remembered by friends as charismatic and creative, with a deep love for music and film.

Authorities launched an extensive investigation after discovering that the pills found near Leandro were counterfeit and contained fentanyl. Federal prosecutors eventually charged five individuals, accusing them of distributing the fake pills that led to multiple overdose deaths, including Leandro’s.

ABC News reports that prosecutors identified Grant McIver, Bruce Epperson, Eddie Barreto, John Nicolas, and Roy Nicolas as part of a drug ring accused of selling large quantities of fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and other substances to teens and young adults in New York City. They now face charges of narcotics conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute.

The De Niro family continues to mourn and raise awareness.

Leandro’s mother, Drena, shared her heartbreak on Instagram. According to a post by Entertainment Tonight, she later commented to someone, writing that “someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.” Robert also released a statement to PEOPLE at the time, saying, “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo." He continued saying the family is grateful for the condolences from everyone and asks for privacy to grieve.

Since his death, Drena has continued to advocate for awareness around the fentanyl crisis through The Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Foundation, encouraging others to talk openly about drug safety and to push for accountability among those who profit from fake pills. His death and the deaths of many others, across all backgrounds, show the danger of fentanyl in counterfeit medications. The pills are designed to look like common prescription drugs but contain deadly amounts of fentanyl.