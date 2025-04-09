Controversial Golfer Ángel Cabrera Has Managed To Maintain an Impressive Net Worth Argentine professional golfer Ángel Cabrera's net worth is $15 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 9 2025, 5:09 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Content warning: This article mentions domestic abuse and assault. Argentine professional golfer Ángel Cabrera's career may have seen some success on the course, but off it, it's been marked by serious controversy. After spending over two years in prison for assaulting and threatening two of his ex-girlfriends, it's surprising that he's still managed to hold on to a notable financial standing.

Article continues below advertisement

With that said, the question remains: What is Ángel Cabrera's net worth? Let's take a look at the fortune he's somehow managed to hold on to for so long.

Source: YouTube Ángel Cabrera (right) after his win in the ames Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Ángel Cabrera's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ángel Cabrera's net worth is currently an estimated $15 million. This is quite a surprising figure, given his less-than-stellar reputation.

As of now, Cabrera's total career earnings sit at around $12.5 million, according to Spotrac. This includes $12.1 million from official tournaments and an additional $420,000 from unofficial events. His biggest payday came in 2009 when he won the Masters, raking in over $2.9 million that year — $2.6 million from the Masters itself and $300,000 from other tournaments.

Article continues below advertisement

Ángel Cabrera Professional golfer Net worth: $15 million Ángel "El Pato" Cabrera is an Argentine professional golfer who has played on both the European Tour and PGA Tour. The two-time major champion served 30 months in prison for assaulting and threatening two of his ex-girlfriends. Birthdate: Sept. 12, 1969 Birthplace: Córdoba, Argentina Birth Name: Ángel Leopoldo Cabrera Father: Miguel Cabrera Marriages: Yamila Alvarez (m. 2023) Children: Federico, Ángel Jr., Felipe

While his official tournament wins have certainly contributed to his wealth, there's no denying that Cabrera has also found success in some less conventional competitions, adding to his total earnings.

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward to 2025, and Cabrera has managed to claim another victory — his first in years. In early April, he took home a whopping $330,000 after claiming victory at the inaugural James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, his first win on the PGA Tour Champions. If this is any indication, Cabrera's net worth could see significant growth if he continues to perform well and add more wins to his résumé.

He's also set to return to the Masters, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the golfing world. If he were to win again, he could pocket even more. The winner of the 2024 Masters earned a record-breaking $3.6 million, a $360,000 increase from the previous year. If he manages to come out on top once more, not only would it be a major career achievement, but it would undoubtedly boost his wealth even further.

Article continues below advertisement

Ángel Cabrera's return to the Masters is stirring up some controversy.

As expected, Ángel Cabrera's return to the Masters is causing quite a stir. Many believe he shouldn't be allowed to play, especially after serving time in prison. However, Cabrera argues that as a former winner, he's earned his spot, thanks to the lifetime exemption that comes with winning the coveted green jacket.

Ángel Cabrera just won on the Champions Tour.



Next week he plays The Masters again after spending 2+ years in prison.

pic.twitter.com/upIzfl48ro — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) April 6, 2025 Source: y

"I won the Masters, why not?" Cabrera said through an interpreter after a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club, as reported by ESPN. When asked about critics who think he doesn't deserve to be there, Cabrera responded, "I respect their opinion, and everybody has their own opinion."