“Begging and Being Picky Is Crazy” — Mom Complains About Angel Tree Gifts, Gets Wrecked Online

Published Dec. 15 2025, 10:01 a.m. ET

For many parents, there are few things that make them happier than seeing their kids' faces light up with joy. And there's something especially magical about getting to do that around the holidays when you watch them unwrap that special gift they've been dreaming about getting.

But not every parent is financially able to fulfill those dreams for their children. Thankfully, there are programs people can sign up for that tap into the holiday spirit. Like the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. Those who sign up for it can look at wish lists curated by parents and purchase presents to put a smile on a stranger's face.

But now, one mom is going viral for all the wrong reasons after folks saw the reaction she had to her Angel Tree gift reveal. The TikTok account @pthatsviral2 showcased a clip uploaded by the woman, who openly derided the presents she received for her child. The woman castigated the offerings as being cheap and says she could've afforded them herself. And throngs of TikTokers scolded the woman for her lack of gratitude.

"OK, now that I'm done putting everything together. This is what somebody got my baby for the Angel Tree," the woman says at the top of the video. She records a baby bouncer along with a rocker designed for infant children. In a text overlay for the clip, she makes it abundantly clear that she isn't too happy with the presents she received.

"Angel Tree donators [sic] should do better. If you don't have the funds for what people ask for please don't pick my child!" she writes in the clip. Some argued that she may want to "do better" as a parent who can actually earn enough money to purchase the items she wants to give her children for Christmas.

The mom continued to critique the free gifts she was given as part of the Angel Tree donation. "May I remind you, I did put his age. I never asked for a f--king swing. I did ask for a bouncer. But I put the exact bouncer that I wanted. And this is the bouncer they chose to give him," she can be heard complaining off-camera.

She felt that folks donating their own money and time to provides gifts for someone else's children need to put in more effort. "I just feel like don't be picking up no Angel Trees off that tree if you can't do above and beyond," the mother stated.

"People are going on this tree because they need more. Not because like, this cheap a-- I could've went to go buy this cheap a-- s--t myself. The Walmart brand swing. Like thanks for the swing but ... y'all could've went above and beyond," she says again, further detailing her unhappiness with the gifts she received.

"Y'all didn't have to get me this cheap a-- s--t that y'all chose to give like, y'all be having so much money doing these Angel Trees," she said towards the end of the clip. Numerous folks who replied to her video steamrolled the mom for what they called a lack of gratitude.

"'I could’ve got this myself,' then why didn’t you?" one person asked. Another replied with the old adage: "Beggars can’t be choosers." Someone else replied that the mother shouldn't be castigating other folks for not going above and beyond when the mom clearly can't do the same for her own kids. "Can you do above and beyond for your own child?"

Another user on the application penned that if she didn't want the gifts then she should simply return the gifts. "Give it back then, everyone is struggling, even the donors. Someone else would appreciate getting that," they wrote. And there were others who rejected the mom's idea that the gifts purchased for her children were inexpensive.

"If you can afford to buy it, why are you using the tree?" one person wrote. And then there was another TikTok user who said that the mom was probably the wrong type of person to be signing up to receive Angel Tree gifts. "I have that swing. $60. If you think $60 is cheap, you don't need to be putting your kid on an Angel Tree."

