The Latvia Man Shortage Has Women Hiring Men For Household Chores

A man shortage in Latvia reportedly has women in the country coming up with some interesting ways to get "manly" chores completed in their homes. According to a report from VICE, Latvian women are hiring “husbands for an hour" in an attempt to offset the country's demographic imbalance.

Latvian women outnumber men in the country by 15.5 percent, which is more than three times the European Union average, per Eurostat. While the lack of romance is certainly an issue for the ladies, it would seem that women are more worried about having a man around for other domestic chores.

According to World Atlas, women over the age of 65 outnumber men almost two-to-one, and women make up 53.68 percent of the country's population. The man shortage has women hiring men to do chores in the home, such as hiring men to fix broken pipes or to mount a big television on a wall.

Websites such as Remontdarbi.lv and Komanda24 offer services to assist women. Komanda24 offers plumbing services from "Men With Golden Hands," and the company has men who can help with carpentry, repairs, plumbing, and other services that require tools. and anything else that requires tools and patience. Remontdarbi.lv offers women a "husband for an hour," and women can get a man to come to their home within one hour and help them with chores like painting, hanging curtains, and other handyman chores.

Latvia’s high percentage of women is mostly due to general health, and for women under 43, there are actually more men than women, but after 65, the number of women doubles compared to men, and it is believed that it is because men have a much lower life expectancy in the country.

Men are reportedly three times more likely to smoke than women, with 31 percent of the male population smoking tobacco compared to 10 percent of women in Latvia. Men are also more likely to be obese, with 62 percent of men being overweight or obese compared to 57 percent of Latvian women. One 29-year-old single woman told The Sun that nearly 100 percent of her co-workers are women. Dania is a festival worker, and she noted that the lack of men makes it hard to flirt.

"There’s nothing wrong with that," she said. "But just for the good balance, you would want to have some more men to flirt or chat with. It’s just more interesting.” Her friend, Zane, also weighed in and said that most of her friends had abroad to find their boyfriends.