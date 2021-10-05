Here's Everything We Know About Season 6 of TNT's Hit Drama 'Animal Kingdom'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Animal Kingdom Season 5.

The hit crime drama Animal Kingdom is based on David Michôd's 2010 Australian film with the same name. The movie first premiered at Sundance and was later adapted as a television show that began on TNT in 2016. Since Animal Kingdom's debut, fans have been in love with the drama series that centers around the Cody family in Southern California.

The series follows J (Finn Cole), a 17-year-old who moves in with his grandmother Smurf Cody (Ellen Barkin) and his uncles after the death of his mother.