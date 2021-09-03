Smurf Is a Main Character on 'Animal Kingdom' Even Though She's Gone

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Animal Kingdom.

When the flashbacks in Animal Kingdom first began, some fans thought they would end when Smurf died. But in Season 5, they're still going strong, long after her death as they detail her life as an up-and-coming crime boss. Despite how interesting the storyline is, some fans are still trying to remember how Smurf got her nickname.