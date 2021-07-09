'Animal Kingdom' Will End After Season 6 — but the Cody Family Probably Won’t Go Without a Fight

TNT's Animal Kingdom got off to a strong start in its inaugural season. And now, Season 5, the penultimate season of the entire series, is sure to shift things for the Cody family. Up until this point, they've gone through legal trouble, dealt with heist upon heist, and been involved in tons of violence along the way. It's hard to imagine the show ending with Season 6.

So, why is Animal Kingdom ending, exactly? It certainly feels like things could move forward with plenty more seasons of mayhem and destruction.

But when TNT announced that the series would end after Season 6, fans started to mentally prepare, even if they still want to know why.