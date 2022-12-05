Here's Why Only Some People Can Access the Anime AI Filter on TikTok

You can take your TikTok videos to a whole new level with filters. There are some really groovy filters on the app. For example, there's the out-of-body filter, which literally makes users look like they're having an out-of-body experience. Or the Belle filter, which doesn't turn you into a Disney princess, but does change up your look.

Lately, there has also a Manga-themed filter that will transform you into an anime character.