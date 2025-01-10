Anita Bryant's Granddaughter Came out to Her as Gay on Her 21st Birthday Sarah discovered in high school and college that she was gay, but had no plans of sharing this with Anita. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 10 2025, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

A person's values and beliefs greatly shape the lasting impression others have of them after they pass. Take Anita Bryant, for example, who died at her home in Edmond, Okla., on Dec. 16, 2024, at the age of 84, per her obituary. Some will remember her as a leader and outspoken advocate for anti-gay rights — famously taking a fruit pie to the face for her controversial stance. She was also a three-time Grammy-nominated singer, author, and former Miss Oklahoma.

While Anita was celebrated by some in the anti-gay community for opposing inclusive laws, others likely view her in a far less favorable light — particularly those whose rights she sought to restrict, including her own granddaughter, Sarah Green. At 21, Sarah came out to Anita, though she never intended to do so. Anita’s shocking response to the news, as detailed in a Slate podcast interview, paints a picture of their strained relationship. Here's what Anita said, plus an update on Sarah today.

Who is Anita Bryant's granddaughter, Sarah Green?

Sarah is the daughter of Anita's oldest son, Robert Green Jr., whom Anita had with her first husband, Bob Green. Anita and Bob were married from 1960 to 1980, and Anita later married Charlie Dry in 1990. Anita and Bob had four children and lived in Biscayne Bay, Fla.

Robert recalled in a Slate podcast that his mother's pastor at her Baptist church counseled her and encouraged her to view herself as a prophet speaking out against gay rights.

Sarah shared that as a child, Anita would "bring me on the stage to sing 'Jesus Loves Me.'" She said that it wasn't until middle school, though, that she first heard of her grandmother being referred to as a "historical figure" who fought against gay rights in the 1970s. She noted that her parents emphasized the idea that Anita "doesn't personally hate gay people," adding that Anita was "very loving" toward her.

However, Sarah realized in high school and college that she was gay. While she had no plans to share this with Anita, a phone call on Sarah’s 21st birthday changed that. During the call, Anita wished her a happy birthday and encouraged her to believe the right man would eventually come into her life. Sarah recalled that she "just snapped" and told Anita, "I hope that he doesn't come along because I'm gay."

Anita’s response was shocking. She said, "I know that you think this is who you are," insisting, "it isn't because homosexuality isn't real, it doesn't exist." Anita elaborated, claiming, "It's a delusion invented by the evil one, the devil, to lead people astray from God." She urged Sarah to place her focus on God and faith, promising she’d eventually realize she was straight.

Reflecting on this, Sarah said, Anita wanted "a relationship with a person who doesn't exist because I'm not the person she wants me to be." She concluded, "I'm not going to have a relationship with someone who can only have one on their terms." At the time of the interview, Sarah was reportedly engaged to marry a woman. When Robert revealed this to Anita, her only response was "Oh," which Robert described as being said in "the strangest way."

Where is Anita Bryant's granddaughter, Sarah Green, now?