Singer and Anti-LGBTQ Rights Christian Activist Anita Bryant Has Died at the Age of 84 Anita Bryant died on Dec. 16, 2024. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 10 2025, 7:37 a.m. ET Source: Twitter

Grammy-nominated singer and Christian activist Anita Bryant died on Dec. 16, 2024, per a newly released obituary. But what some are asking is what her cause of death is, given that the announcement of her passing came a month after she died. Anita's legacy, other than her music, includes much of her anti-LGBTQ crusade that she spent most of her life speaking out about.

In the 70's, Anita also led the Save Our Children campaign in Dade County, Fla. in an effort to speak out against allowing gay teachers to work in Christian schools. Anita's work as an anti-gay rights activist arguably out-shadowed her career as a singer and entertainer. However, she is known for being nominated for Grammys Awards multiple times throughout her life. She is survived by four children, two step-children, and her numerous grandchildren, but what are the details surrounding Anita Bryant passing away?

What is Anita Bryant's cause of death?

According to a January 2025 obituary shared by The Oklahoman, Anita passed away on Dec. 16, 2024. She was 84 years old. Although an immediate cause of death was not given following her passing, The New York Times reported that Anita died from cancer. The obituary shared that she died at home "surrounded by her family and friends."

During her lifetime, Anita made it her mission to share her beliefs against gay rights, and she even established the Anita Bryant Ministries International organization. Her official website describes her as "an entertainer who was willing to stand up to the vilest and most scurrilous kind of public abuse for the sake of family, morality, simple decency, and the Word of God."

45 years ago today: anita bryant, a singer who became famous for her national “crusade against homosexuality,” was pied on national TV by a gay guy posing as a reporter pic.twitter.com/FVGRPWY11t — matt (@mattxiv) October 14, 2022

Anita Bryant was famously hit in the face with a pie at a speaking event.

During a 1977 event in Iowa, where Anita spoke out against gay rights, she was famously hit in the face with a pie by a man named Tom Higgins, who was a gay rights activist. Although at the time, Anita was mostly un-phased and joked that she was glad the pie was "at least a fruit pie," it was an big moment in the trajectory of her work as an anti-gay rights activist. At the event, after she was hit with the pie, Anita proceeded to openly pray for the man.