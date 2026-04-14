What We Know About Anna Kepner’s Stepbrother After Federal Indictment Court filings reveal disturbing allegations tied to a teen’s death aboard a cruise ship in international waters. By Darrell Marrow Published April 14 2026, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@anna.kepner16

The case surrounding Anna Kepner’s death has come to an unsettling resolution after her stepbrother was arrested for her murder. Federal prosecutors say the 18-year-old Titusville, Fla., teen was killed aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon while the ship was in international waters in November 2025.

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According to the Department of Justice, Anna was later found concealed under a bed in the cabin she had been sharing with two other teens, including her stepbrother. Now that her stepbrother has been charged, folks are looking into what happened and where the case will go next.

Source: TikTok

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Who is Anna Kepner’s stepbrother?

The Justice Department is still identifying Anna’s stepbrother only as T.H., a 16-year-old from Titusville. But after the case was unsealed, the Associated Press identified him as Timothy Hudson. Prosecutors say he allegedly sexually assaulted and intentionally killed Anna during the family cruise.

Prosecutors allege that at some point during the night of Nov. 6 into Nov. 7, her stepbrother attacked her inside that cabin. Court filings say he sexually assaulted her and then killed her by mechanical asphyxiation, meaning her breathing was intentionally restricted. Afterward, prosecutors say he hid her body under a bed in the room, which delayed the discovery.

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Because the alleged crime happened on a cruise ship in international waters, the case falls under federal jurisdiction. Timothy was charged as a juvenile in federal court on Feb. 2, arrested on Feb. 3, and pleaded not guilty. On Feb. 6, a magistrate judge allowed him to remain free pending trial as long as he lived with an uncle and wore an electronic monitor.

Then, after prosecutors pushed to move the case into adult court, the sealed file was unsealed on April 10, and the Justice Department publicly announced the adult charges on April 13.

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What is Anna Kepner’s stepbrother being charged with?

Timothy has been indicted as an adult on murder in the first degree and aggravated sexual abuse. If he is convicted, federal prosecutors say he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. Prosecutors have made it clear they believe the case is especially troubling. Prosecutors also asked the court to revisit his release, arguing he poses a danger to public safety.

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“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this unimaginable loss,” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida. “A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging serious offenses that allegedly occurred aboard a vessel in international waters. We will present the evidence in court and pursue this case with professionalism and care. As in every case, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Anna’s family has also spoken out. In a statement to AP, her father, Christopher Kepner, said the family is placing “trust in the justice system to pursue the truth with care and integrity.” At the same time, he said they were “deeply troubled” that, despite the seriousness of the allegations, Timothy had not been taken into custody while the case moved forward.