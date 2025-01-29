Former Tennis Star Anna Kournikova Has Battled Health Issues Over the Years Anna Kournikova has been spotted using a wheelchair. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 29 2025, 10:21 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

At the height of her career, Anna Kournikova was one of the most famous tennis players in the world. Though she never won a singles title, she reached No. 8 in the world rankings in 2000. Her success came in doubles, where she even held the No. 1 spot at various points.

Anna retired from professional tennis in 2003 after battling serious back and spinal issues, including a herniated disk. Now, over two decades later, many are curious about how she's doing. Here's what you should know about Anna Kournikova's health today.



Anna Kournikova health: Is the former tennis player OK?

In late January 2025, Anna made a rare public appearance — and this time, she was seen using a wheelchair. According to photos published by Hello! magazine, Anna Kournikova was being pushed in a wheelchair by a friend while at a shopping mall in Miami.

Anna was also wearing an orthopedic boot, indicating that she might have experienced a serious injury or undergone surgery. The exact reason for the boot remains unclear, but we'll be sure to update you if she decides to address the situation.







Additionally, her right pinky finger was wrapped in a pink bandage, suggesting she's been dealing with some other injuries. Despite these health challenges, Anna appeared to be in good spirits as she left the mall with her friend and two daughters, Lucy and Mary.

Anna's early retirement was a result of various injuries.

At just 21 years old, Anna Kournikova was forced into an early retirement from professional tennis due to a series of injuries, primarily related to her back. Her final years on tour were marred by recurring injuries, which sadly caused her ranking to steadily drop.

The 2001 season was particularly tough for Anna, as she battled a left foot stress fracture that led her to withdraw from 12 tournaments, including the French Open and Wimbledon. She found some success in 2002, but the following year proved to be even more challenging.

In 2003, Anna suffered a sprained back at the Australian Open, causing her to pull out of several events. She made a brief return at the Family Circle Cup in April, but in what would become her final WTA match, she was forced to drop out of the first round due to a left adductor strain.

She had a decent run at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournament in Sea Island, reaching the semifinals, but again had to withdraw mid-match against Maria Sharapova because of the same adductor injury. After losing in the first round at the ITF tournament in Charlottesville, Anna was unable to compete for the rest of the year due to her ongoing back issues.

Reflecting on her unexpected retirement, Anna told People in 2011, "I never planned or thought that was going to be it. My back really forced me to stop. It got so bad; I couldn't tie my shoes, literally. I would be in excruciating pain. I had been doing six to eight hours [of training] every day since I was 5 years old."