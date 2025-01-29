Former Russian Tennis Pro Anna Kournikova Has a Pretty Substantial Net Worth Anna's net worth comes more from endorsements than it does from tennis winnings. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 29 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Although it has a devoted fan base, there are plenty of tennis players who, because they are not incredible successful in tournaments, don't amass all that much in winnings. Sometimes, though, a tennis star manages to amass a pretty sizable fortune even though their record of on-court success is limited.

Russian tennis star Anna Kournikova is one such player, and following public concern over her public appearance in a wheelchair in January of 2025, many want to know more about her net worth. Here's what we know.

What is Anna Kournikova's net worth?

Anna never won a singles WTA title over the course of her professional career, and reports suggest that her career earnings on the court came in at under $4 million. In spite of that relatively limited success in actually playing tennis, Anna earned a net worth of roughly $60 million thanks to a number of endorsement deals that paid off handsomely. Among her most high-profile endorsements was her partnership with Berlei's shock absorber sports bras, which she became the face of in 2000.

Anna Kournikova Former professional tennis player and model Net worth: $60 Million Anna Kournikova is a former professional tennis player who achieved her greatest success competing in doubles. She was part of the world's No. 1 doubles team for much of the late 1990s and early 2000s but had to retire prematurely at the age of 21 because of injury. For the last 20 years, she has lived in Miami, Fla., where she is in a long-term relationship with singer Enrique Iglesias. Full name: Anna Sergeyevna Kournikova Iglesias Birthdate: June 7, 1981 Birthplace: Moscow, Russia Partner: Enrique Iglesias Children: 3

Anna Kournikova was frequently considered one of the most beautiful female athletes.

Although her success on the court was limited, one of the reasons Anna amassed such a sizable net worth was because she was frequently considered to be one of the world's most beautiful athletes, and was on the cover of many magazines as a result. Her beauty and the fame that came from it may also have led to some of the endorsement deals she received.

To her immense credit, though, Anna has made sure to give back throughout her career and now serves as a Global Ambassador for Population Services International's Five & Alive, which tackles health crises facing children under five all over the world. She became an American citizen in 2010 and has led a relatively low-profile life in more recent years as she raises the three children she shares with Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias.

Anna Kournikova sparked concern after she was photographed in a wheelchair.

While she hasn't been spotted in public much in recent years, Anna and Enrique were spotted out recently, and Anna was being rolled in a wheelchair. She had a boot on one of her feet, which led many to assume that she had suffered an injury to that foot that required the wheelchair.

Update🚨 | wife of @enriqueiglesias Anna Kournikova was seen on the streets of Miami with her two daughters, and with her friends. She enjoyed a day of shopping at the Pal Harbor Shopping Center last weekend!😍💞



Source: Twitter/@ArabEiFans