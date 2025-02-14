Is Anna Paulina Luna Married? Details on Her Husband Anna Paulina Luna and her husband are pro-life, but he owns stock in a company that does stem cell research. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 14 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Of the many things President Donald Trump's second term has wrought, a near-constant introduction to new faces is but one of them. By new we mean, new to most people. His cabinet picks were a real buffet of Fox News hosts, conservative members of Congress who used to be liberals, and one man who wrote a children's book about the president. Prior to these nominations, most of us had little knowledge of these folks.

Article continues below advertisement

That brings us to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R–Fla.), who took center stage after it was announced that she would be heading a special task force devoted to exposing federal secrets. One of them involves the JFK assassination and Rep. Luna's belief that there were actually two shooters. Because she is in the spotlight, we are desperate to know more. Is she married? Let's get into it.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Anna Paulina Luna married?

According to The Washington Post, Anna spent six years in the military, during which time she met her husband. Andrew Gamberzky is an Air Force veteran who was "wounded during his second combat deployment." Fast forward to September 2021 when Andrew requested a religious exemption regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. As a Christian, Andrew struggled with his belief that fetal material was used in the research, per MuckRock. He later resigned.

After the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was repealed, Anna and Andrew sued the National Guard Bureau, the Department of Defense, the Air Force, and the Oregon Department of Military for violating his First Amendment rights, reported The Hill. Andrew claimed that he was forced to resign after refusing to take the vaccine for religious reasons. As such, he says and Anna endured "significant financial injury," including “loss of healthcare, spousal benefits, and survivor benefits as provided for by the military."

Article continues below advertisement

According to an investigation conducted by Raw Story, Andrew owns stock in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, which "develops and manufactures specialized, terminally-differentiated human cells from [their] pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials." What is progenitor cell starting material? Great question. It's a "population of undifferentiated cells, typically derived from a stem cell," per the NCBI.

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Paulina Luna's grandfather may have fought for the Nazis.

If Anna is to be believed, her father, George Mayerhofer, was a drug addict who was in and out of jail. Her parents did not stay together and Anna would often discuss a broken home with no family to rely on. That didn't add up for Anna's cousin, who told The Washington Post the "whole family kind of raised her." They were first cousins by way of their fathers, and Nicole Mayerhofer said she and Anna practically grew up together.

Article continues below advertisement

Anna's father eventually got sober and became a Messianic Jew. Anna followed suit. Three members of Anna's family said they couldn't recall George practicing any form of Judaism. This might have something to do with Anna's paternal grandfather, Heinrich Mayerhofer, who immigrated to Canada from Germany in 1954 and identified as Roman Catholic. Several family members on his side said Heinrich served in the armed forces of Nazi Germany in the 1940s.