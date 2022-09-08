Talented ABC News and NPR Journalist Anne Garrels Has Died At 71

Anne, who was widely known as an ABC News and NPR journalist and author, reportedly passed away in her Norfolk, Conn., home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

As fans and fellow colleagues are taking in the news, tributes have poured out on social media praising Anne for her contributions to the field of journalism. What was Anne Garrels’ cause of death? Did the journalist have a pre-existing medical condition? Here’s everything that we know.