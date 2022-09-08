Talented ABC News and NPR Journalist Anne Garrels Has Died At 71
It’s with a heavy heart we share the news of broadcast journalist Anne Garrels' passing. The talented foreign news correspondent was 71 years old.
Anne, who was widely known as an ABC News and NPR journalist and author, reportedly passed away in her Norfolk, Conn., home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
As fans and fellow colleagues are taking in the news, tributes have poured out on social media praising Anne for her contributions to the field of journalism. What was Anne Garrels’ cause of death? Did the journalist have a pre-existing medical condition? Here’s everything that we know.
Anne Garrels passed due to lung cancer.
According to The New York Times, the beloved journalist’s brother, John Garrels, shared that Anne passed away due to lung cancer. Unfortunately, there is no telling how long Anne battled lung cancer, as John did not elaborate on her condition.
Additionally, no news has come to light in regards to an autopsy due to Anne’s lung cancer diagnosis, but the family will likely keep those details to themselves.
Anne Garrels was known to be a multifaceted journalist that loved to take risks.
It’s always heartbreaking to learn of the passing of such a talented individual. Anne’s spirit and tenacity will live on as many of her colleagues have continued to share her amazing work ethic and passion for journalism.
"She went everywhere, she was on every continent,” former NPR editor Ted Clark told The Sun. “I looked at her stories on the NPR archives, and there were 90 pages. And on all kinds of subjects, not just political, not just military, but social, artistic, cultural.”
Ted went on to share that Anne had a knack for making people comfortable so she can get “inside their minds” and collect noteworthy quotes that made her stories shine.
Anne was always true to her craft in her 30-plus years in the field. Over the years, the journalist was a mainstay overseas, reporting news stories that ranged from historic wars to terrorism attacks nationwide. Over time, Anne became known as a war journalist since she was always on the pulse of the latest happenings.
Per The Sun, Anne leaves behind John, her stepdaughters Rebecca Lawrence and Gabrielle Strand, and her sister, Molly Brendel.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Anne’s family and loved ones at this time.