Lights, Camera, Paradise! Inside the Gorgeous Filming Locations of 'Another Simple Favor' 'Another Simple Favor' takes viewers on a stunning visual journey! By Allison DeGrushe Published May 2 2025, 3:56 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

It's crazy to think it's been nearly seven years since A Simple Favor hit theaters and had us all hooked! But now, the wait is over — the long-awaited sequel, Another Simple Favor, is now streaming on Prime Video, and it's giving us all the drama, laughs, and tropical luxury we've been craving for years.

Article continues below advertisement

The sequel takes viewers on a stunning visual journey, thanks to some truly breathtaking filming locations. That said, here's everything you need to know about the beloved movie, including where Another Simple Favor was filmed!

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

Let's explore the 'Another Simple Favor' filming locations!

Unlike the first film, which was mostly shot in Canada, Another Simple Favor took the cast and crew on a glamorous European adventure, with stunning tropical filming locations along the way! Filming primarily took place in Capri, Italy.

One of the highlights? The iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site, Villa Adriana, which gets a special shoutout in the film's credits. Capri's Grand Hotel Quisisana also opened its doors exclusively to the cast and crew for 12 days. With its sweeping views of the Faraglioni rocks and effortless luxury, it was the perfect backdrop for the movie's lavish wedding sequence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Prime Video

Another tropical gem featured in the film is Lido del Faro, a luxurious beach club and restaurant. It added its Mediterranean charm — and likely a taste of those flawless local dishes — to the black comedy mystery. And let's not forget Villa Jovis (aka the Villa of Jupiter), where that entire Tiberius' Leap conversation goes down. Just like Villa Adriana, the credits thank the Ministry of Culture for allowing filming at this historical site.

Article continues below advertisement

Other beautiful locations for Another Simple Favor include the bustling streets of Rome, with the grand finale shot at the Trevi Fountain. The credits also mention Villa Dei Quintili and Cinecittà Studios, while some of the interior scenes were filmed in Toronto, Canada.

Director Paul Feig had long dreamed of making a movie in Capri.

In early May 2025, director Paul Feig spoke with TheWrap and chatted about all things Another Simple Favor. When asked about the filming locations and why he chose the stunning island of Capri as a filming location for the sequel, Paul was quick to admit his love for the place.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Prime Video

"I've always wanted to make a movie in Capri because we go there all the time, my wife and I, but I didn't know what it would be," he explained. "Would be a wedding movie, a rom-com, romance, what? And so, we were kind of talking about taking them out of their natural habitat."