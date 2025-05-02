It’s Implied Charity Died in 'A Simple Favor,' but Here’s What Actually Happened to Her (SPOILERS) There are so many twists and turns in 'Another Simple Favor' it might just give you whiplash! By Jennifer Farrington Published May 2 2025, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Amazon Prime Video

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for A Simple Favor and Another Simple Favor. The 2018 film A Simple Favor introduced us to Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), a glamorous, high-powered executive who seemingly had it all — the looks, the money, and the man. But everything started to unravel when she crossed paths with Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick), the sweet, small-town mommy vlogger. Turns out, Emily didn’t exactly build her fortune with an honest day’s work. Emily, whose real name is Hope, was actually a triplet, with sisters named Faith and Charity.

Charity was believed to have died at birth, while Emily and Faith were raised by their violent father, who later died in a house fire the girls set as teenagers. To avoid suspicion, they went their separate ways. Years later, Emily killed Faith and used her body to fake her own death, cashing in on a $4 million life insurance policy. The lies didn’t stop there. In the Amazon sequel Another Simple Favor, Charity reappears — but how? Here's what really happened to Charity.

What happened to Charity in 'A Simple Favor'?

In Another Simple Favor, which was released through Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025, it’s revealed that Charity was not actually stillborn, so no, she didn’t die at birth. Instead, she was kidnapped by her Aunt Linda (Allison Janney)and raised alongside her to take part in her scams. She’s been alive this whole time, living with Linda, Emily’s aunt.

Without giving too much away, here’s how Charity returns to the picture, and how Emily finds out her other sister is still very much alive. The whole idea that Charity died at birth came from Linda, who made up the story to cover up the fact that she took Charity for herself, though, it seems she only did it for her own personal gain. And that was only the beginning of her schemes.

Among the biggest twists is Linda showing up at Emily’s wedding to Dante, hoping to blackmail Emily for a cut of the fortune she gained from the insurance payout and her upcoming marriage. But Emily, being who she is, isn’t about to hand over a piece of her pie without a fight — look at what she did to get to this point.

Linda then launches a new plan involving Charity, and has her pose as Emily while kidnapping the real one, hoping to access the fortune that way. But that plan flops. Dante ends up dead, and in a wild twist, Charity kills Linda to save Emily, because hey, that’s her sister (if only Emily had shown the same loyalty to Faith). In the end, both Emily and Charity are still alive, and Stephanie is too!

So, what happens to Charity in 'Another Simple Favor' after she saves Emily?