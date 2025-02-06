Why Is Blake Lively Being Sued? Inside Her Case Against Well-Known PR Guru, Jed Wallace Jed Wallace and his company, Street Relations, sued Blake in February 2025 to "protect himself and his family rightfully." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 6 2025, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

The war between Blake and Justin intensified when someone the PR team Age of Adaline star, named in her case against Justin decided to take legal action against her. The company claimed she was intentionally tainting their image by involving them in her case. Here's what to know.

Source: MEGA

Blake Lively is being sued by a PR consultant Jed Wallace for allegedly costing him "millions of dollars."

Texas-based crisis consultant Jed Wallace sued Blake on Feb. 4, 2025. Wallace and his PR firm, Street Relations, were named in her California civil rights complaint for joining Justin in coordinating a smear campaign against her while they were promoting their film. The PR entrepreneur denied the allegations and claims Blake falsely accused him of being a subcontractor for another company to "assist them in their unlawful retaliatory social combat campaign," allegedly costing him "millions of dollars."

"Blake Lively made false statements to the press through a private administrative filing, claiming Mr. Wallace and Street Relations had sexually harassed her, retaliated against her, aided and abetted others who did the same, breached a contract with her and engaged in other improper conduct," Wallace's legal representative, Jackson Walker LLP told TMZ in a statement. "Mr. Wallace, who is a very private person, has never met or spoken to Ms. Lively. Ever. He has not engaged in a smear campaign against her at any point in time."

The law firm added: "The decision to file this lawsuit to protect himself and his family rightfully was made after Ms. Lively not only filed against him first in Texas but indicated she intended to name him in yet another lawsuit."

Jed Wallace was sued by 'Jackass' star Bam Margera in 2021.

Those following Blake and Jed's case may not know who the PR professional is by name, but he mostly allows his work to speak for himself. On his now-defunct LinkedIn page, he described himself as a "hired gun" with a "proprietary formula for defining artists and trends." Throughout his career, Jed represented YouTuber Adin Ross, Paramount Pictures, and Hamilton Souther, a self-described shaman and ayahuasca-ceremony guide who offers life coaching services for CEOs and celebrities.

Jed also worked with Jackass star Bam Margera in 2021. However, their relationship resulted in another court battle. Bam sued Paramount for hiring Jed to execute a substance abuse recovery plan for him while he was being treated for alcohol and substance abuse. According to the lawsuit, Bam felt he wasn't qualified to execute the plan and lied about his credentials to treat the reality star. The case specifically accused Jed of lying about attending Fordham University to prove he was underqualified.

Source: MEGA

The PR specialist responded in court and denied ever misleading Bam while working together. Jed and Bam's case was settled for an undisclosed amount in 2022.