Fans Point out Blake Lively's Name Is Higher Than Anna Kendrick's on 'Another Simple Favor' Poster "Blake simply edited the poster and moved her name higher." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 6 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega;Prime Video

Oh boy, is the crowd coming for Blake Lively’s head. Just weeks after Blake filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni, claiming he added intimate scenes not in the script and ran a smear campaign to ruin her image, things have completely spiraled for both Blake and the movie. While plenty are backing Blake and taking her word for it, others see her as a demanding "princess" who always needs to have her way.

So when Prime Video announced the sequel to A Simple Favor, titled Another Simple Favor, with Blake's Instagram tagged in the post, fans couldn’t help but notice one thing on the poster — Blake’s name was sitting higher than Anna Kendrick's. Was this done on purpose? Here's what people are saying.

Blake Lively's name is sitting higher than Anna Kendrick's on 'Another Simple Favor' poster.

Prime Video dropped the poster for Another Simple Favor, and Blake Lively’s name is noticeably higher than Anna Kendrick’s. Of course, some fans honed in on Blake’s name being above Anna’s and ran with it.

One commenter joked, "She probably threatened them to not show up if her name was not higher," referencing the alleged threats she made during It Ends With Us filming. According to Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, Blake threatened to not show up to the set or promote the film at one point, per the BBC.

Another commenter quipped, "Blake simply edited the poster and moved her name higher," while someone else remarked, "It looks so weird!" One person wrote, "I want to see the chats where Blake nearly killed everyone just to have her name above Anna’s," playing off the legal drama from It Ends With Us, specifically the chats included in Blake’s lawsuit. She claims these messages suggest Justin and his PR team were running a smear campaign against her.

Another slyly added, "I’m surprised Anna Kendrick’s face and name is even allowed on the promo," suggesting Blake is far more superior than her co-stars.

But maybe, just maybe, the name positioning was meant to align with the champagne glass or to show that Blake’s character rises above, despite being sent to jail for murdering her twin sister.

Plus, Blake’s character, Emily Nelson, is a wealthy badass, so doesn’t it make sense that her name would be placed above Anna’s to reflect that Emily is, societally speaking, above Anna’s character? Just a thought!

Blake Lively stands above Anna Kendrick on the 'A Simple Favor' poster.

If we really want to dig deep, let’s look back at the A Simple Favor film poster from 2018. Blake’s character was clearly positioned above Anna’s, and at the time, no one batted an eye. If anything, it made sense — Blake’s character, Emily, is a high-class woman who’s "unapologetic, super confident, [and] always dressed to the nines," according to the movie’s synopsis.

