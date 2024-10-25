Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Anna Kendrick Opens up About Seven-Year Abusive Relationship — Who Was She With at the Time? "I had so much love and trust for that person." By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 25 2024, 2:47 p.m. ET Source: mega

The life of a celebrity can seem magical, but when you pull back the curtain, it turns out that many of our favorite Hollywood stars endure the same trials and tribulations of life as their fans. One example is Anna Kendrick, who recently opened up on the Call Her Daddy podcast about an abusive relationship that she went through in the past.

According to Anna, the toxic relationship was seven years long, leaving viewers to wonder just which romantic partner she could have been referring to. After all, she has a handful of famous exes. So, who was Anna with for seven years?

Who was Anna Kendrick referring to on 'Call Her Daddy'? The relationship lasted seven years.

Anna's relationship history has seen her linked to stars like Edgar Wright and Bill Hader, but while those other romances only lasted a few years at most, there's one relationship in Anna's past that was longer — and more serious — than the rest. In January 2023, Anna sat down with Dax Shepard for an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast to open up about her "toxic" ex, whom many believe to have been cinematographer Ben Richardson.

Ben and Anna were romantically involved for over six years (2014 to 2020), and according to the actress, the pair had even started to work on beginning a family before their breakup: “I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes, my husband,” Anna shared. “We had embryos together; this was my person."