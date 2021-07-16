It's True, Anthony Bourdain's Voice Was Replicated by AI in New Film

Artificial intelligence technology is still new and scary for many, but it somehow made its way into the film. During a new GQ interview, Morgan admitted that they had to rely on it in order to get some quotes from Anthony that he never actually said in any recordings. The technology was implemented for three quotes, to be exact.

"...I came across a few things he wrote but that he never said. And so, I had this idea to create an AI model of his voice, which we did," Morgan explained to the publication, going on to add that, "If you watch the film, other than that line you mentioned, you probably don’t know what the other lines are that were spoken by the AI, and you’re not going to know."

The director said that the process was tedious: "We fed more than 10 hours of Tony’s voice into an AI model. The bigger the quantity, the better the result. We worked with four companies before settling on the best."