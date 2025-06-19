Anuj Shanbhag: Fueling Global Change, One Healthy Product at a Time Today, Anuj is considered a thought leader in the food and beverage innovation space. By Distractify Staff Published June 19 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Anuj Shanbhag

More than just a food scientist, Anuj Shanbhag is making nutrition affordable with his next-gen food innovation. His work aims to democratize wellness by bridging the gap between scientific research and real-world impact, making health-conscious food and beverage solutions accessible to all. From humble beginnings, Anuj is revolutionizing global nutrition through food equity and accessibility.

Humble Beginnings, Great Ambitions

Originally from Mumbai, Anuj lived a simple yet grounded life with his family. However, growing up in India, he witnessed the harsh realities of food and water scarcity, experiences that left a profound impact. Even at a young age, he felt that something needed to change.

“I knew even then that I wanted to dedicate my life to doing something meaningful,” Anuj stated, “something that could make a real difference in people’s lives. That’s what inspired me to pursue a career in the food and beverage industry.”

Pursuing an Education in the U.S.

By the age of 20, Anuj would make the life-changing decision to pursue a master’s degree in food science in the United States. He enrolled in the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst), home to the number one-ranked food science program in the U.S., and his inspirational immigrant story began in earnest.

At UMass Amherst, Anuj had the privilege to study under Dr. Eric Decker, a globally renowned scientist noted for his service on numerous U.S. advisory committees. Combined with his ambition to create change, learning from Dr. Decker laid the foundation of a commitment to health-focused nutrition innovation. Since graduating, he has remained involved in the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT).

Anuj’s Initial Career

Upon graduating from UMass Amherst, Anuj joined Dahlicious Organic, where he soon led the development of an entire plant-based yogurt platform. From this point, he transitioned to a research and development scientist at Chobani, where he furthered the company’s plant-based product development. Now, at 31 years old, Anuj is applying his expertise in healthy food and beverage innovation at Coca-Cola.

Thought Leadership at Coca-Cola

In his current role at Coca-Cola, Anuj is responsible for product innovation across several of the organization’s billion-dollar flagship brands. Most recently, he helped to develop the Vitaminwater Zero product line, which was formulated using a novel sweetener made from monk fruit extract. He also participated in reforming Dasani bottled water to eliminate sodium for a cleaner, healthier hydration option.

Today, Anuj is considered a thought leader in the food and beverage innovation space, especially in developing health-forward products. As the industry faces the challenge of creating nutritious and affordable solutions to address public health concerns, Anuj is actively setting new standards through clean ingredient labels, plant-based alternatives, and novel sweetener systems.

Becoming an Inspiration

Moving forward, Anuj hopes to continue innovating in the food and beverage industry and inspire others to dream big. His example shows that it is possible to achieve great things from humble beginnings, regardless of where one lives or their income. As Anuj continues combating malnutrition through innovation and developing healthy foods for underserved communities, others look to him for inspiration.