AP Textbook Chart Goes Viral After Donald Trump Compared to Hitler The public has often compared the duo when discussing Trump's personal and public ethics. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 10 2026, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega President Donald Trump

A political chart in an AP American Government textbook has gone viral online. Posted in early April, the chart places various political figures on a grid to illustrate the spectrum of ideologies in a country. Critics and humorists have zeroed in on Donald Trump being positioned near Adolf Hitler on the authoritarian axis.

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Source: Mega Trump has often been compared to Hitler in public discourse.

The chart also places other political figures across its grid. It shows Barack Obama leaning more conservative, while depicting Bernie Sanders as more centrist than anything else. This has ignited online debate about the validity of such charts and their place in high school textbooks, where students are still forming political views.

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Critics Believes That Such Charts Can Make Politics Confusing

Given that most school systems, even AP courses in high schools, end up referring to textbooks over all else, it is often the case that these texts are assigned authority over real-world happenings. Critics say that placing Donald Trump next to Hitler might send the wrong message to the students who are studying the text, or prevent them from forming their own opinions, given the authority that is often assigned to the text.

A high school AP American Government textbook has placed President Donald Trump close to Adolf Hitler on an authoritarian scale, prompting widespread discussion and social media outrage. The political compass exercise, which charts public figures on axes of economic ideology and… pic.twitter.com/VuYyASx3O2 — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) April 8, 2026 Source: @IBTimesUK The textbook put Donald Trump in a similar ideological category as Hitler.

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Trump’s ideological similarities have been the subject of many articles. These media outlets have been decried by conservative loyalists, who have parroted Trump’s claims about the media giving him bad coverage or being politically motivated in bad faith. More recently, the United States was rife with ‘No Kings’ protests against Donald Trump, as a section of the public was displeased with his domestic and foreign policy, which were hurting the economically disenfranchised in the country, along with everyday Americans.

Donald Trump Reportedly Said Hitler Did Some Good Things

According to former White House chief of staff and retired Marine general John Kelly, Donald Trump has said that Hitler might have done some good. The discourse in the public space in the United States has often seen the two figures compared, especially with Donald Trump’s attacks on the media and the various policies that he has put in place that seem more aligned with his agenda than with the United States.

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This is as Hitler-esque as it gets — and like Hitler, no one in his Party is stopping him: Trump says "a whole civilization will die tonight' if Iran does not make a deal (bend to his will). pic.twitter.com/4dTmXB7M7Y — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) April 7, 2026 Source: @maddenifico A X-post., like many others, comparing Donald Trump to Hitler