Tenant Overhears Apartment Staff Gossiping About Her on the Phone "Sounds like free rent to me." By Jennifer Farrington Published April 4 2025, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@www.slayy.net

Living in an apartment comes with plenty of ups and downs. While you’re not at the held responsible for replacing appliances or maintaining the building’s structure, you are at the mercy of noisy neighbors and office staff who answer the phone only when they feel like it, even when you’re facing an emergency.

Article continues below advertisement

Not all office staff deserves a stamp of disapproval, as some are pleasant and helpful. But we’ve all had those encounters with the not-so-friendly ones, and TikToker Grace (@www.slayy.net) isn’t any different. In fact, she shared a super juicy video on TikTok in February 2025 where she caught the office staff at her apartment talking smack about her, not realizing she was still on the line! Here’s what they said and how Grace handled it.

Apartment staff gets caught gossiping about a tenant, and she hears it all on the phone.

It seems the drama began when Grace called her apartment office to clear up a misunderstanding over an accusation, which she addressed in her TikTok video, insisting she didn’t do it.

Article continues below advertisement

But after talking to Grace, who they thought had hung up, the office staff started gossiping about her. They said she looked like an "innocent bunny," but in reality, she was an "evil bunny."

Article continues below advertisement

Calling someone mean is one thing, but evil? Now, that’s pretty harsh. I don’t know Grace personally, but based on how she handled the situation, I’m guessing she’s not some "evil" person.

Grace later uploaded a Part 2 video explaining how she dealt with it. She admitted she was "too scared to call" the office staff (I mean, they do have access to your apartment at all hours), so she had her dad call them instead. Grace also mentioned she’s not a fan of confrontation, and given how young she looks, she probably doesn’t have a lot of experience with office staff, so I get it.

Article continues below advertisement

After her dad had finished the conversation with the office staff, the woman who’d called her an "evil bunny" called her up to apologize. Grace said she didn’t really want to get into it and it was fine, but the woman was persistent and wanted to clear the air.

Article continues below advertisement

Since she wouldn’t let it go (probably hoping her apology would prevent a report), Grace decided to have some fun with the conversation, tossing in bunny puns like, "This is a tale for another day that we’ll laugh about" and "I’m all ears for your apology."

But the woman still wouldn’t hang up, saying she felt humiliated and thought things would be awkward — because, yes, they would be! Not only does Grace see her often at the office, but they also live on the same floor.

Article continues below advertisement

This takes me back to my own apartment days when neighbors would tailgate me in and out of the complex, not realizing we'd be seeing each other all the time. Common sense, people: If you're going to gossip or treat someone rudely (which you shouldn’t!), at least make sure it’s not someone you’ll have to see EVERY DAY.

Article continues below advertisement