Some Folks Think the Tesla Logo Looks Like an Upside-Down KKK Hood

When Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) showed up to his DJ Akademiks interview in March 2025 wearing a black Ku Klux Klan (KKK) outfit, jaws hit the floor. While people are still trying to digest the shocking fashion choice, the KKK is now being thrown into the conversation again — this time with a TikToker linking the infamous white supremacist group to the Tesla logo. As if Elon Musk needed more controversy right now.

In a TikTok posted by @thedisciplinedfatkid on March 31, 2025, viewers were urged to take a closer look at the Tesla logo. When flipped upside down, it supposedly resembles the pointed hood of the KKK ensemble. It’s a wild claim, but conspiracy theories definitely have their place on the internet, so, needless to say, the debate is on.

TikToker says the Tesla logo looks like the KKK hood when flipped upside down.

In just a 15-second clip, TikToker @thedisciplinedfatkid made a bold claim that warrants some investigation. He told viewers they'd "never unsee this" before flipping the Tesla logo upside down and pointing out that it looks a lot like the hood of a KKK robe. To drive the point home, he even added two dots to resemble eyes, calling it his "Easter egg" in the comments.

Whether you agree or not, there’s no denying the resemblance between the flipped logo and the infamous KKK hood. But could this really be a hidden symbol in the Tesla logo?

Here’s the thing: The KKK allegedly rose to prominence again in the 1920s, with its members largely known for their anti-immigration stance, fearing that newcomers would change American values (which, let's be real, needed some serious tweaking).

It seems pretty odd that Elon would secretly support a group that holds anti-immigration beliefs, considering he’s an immigrant himself — born in Pretoria, South Africa, before moving to Canada and then the U.S.

He even holds dual citizenship in Canada and the U.S., although Canada has tried to revoke it. Plus, his mom is an immigrant too, which doesn’t quite align with the KKK’s values.

However, the KKK did have a focus on "maintaining traditional American culture," per the Bill of Rights Institute, which aligns with ideas pushed by President Donald Trump and his administration. And since Elon has become Trump’s right-hand man, it’s not far-fetched to assume he might share some of Trump's views.

Of course, there’s a lot to unpack here, and it would take some historical digging to piece this theory together. If you decide to dive in, though, remember to rely on reputable and credible sources. Anything lacking solid evidence or that’s overly biased should be approached with caution. But before you start your research, it’s important to consider what Elon has said in the past about his logo and what it actually represents.

Elon Musk addressed what his Tesla logo represents back in 2017.

Elon has spoken plenty about Tesla, its foundation, and what the logo represents. In fact, someone asked him via X (formerly Twitter) in January 2017 what the Tesla logo stood for, and Elon replied, "Similar to SpaceX, the T is like a cross-section of an electric motor, just as the X is like a rocket trajectory." So, he says that the Tesla logo simply represents the electric motors his vehicles rely on. He also addressed the origin of the name Tesla.

