Apple Store Does Nothing as Thieves Rob Store in Broad Daylight in Viral TikTok

Many have said that because thieves believe that theft offenses under $950 will only be counted as misdemeanors, they feel emboldened to commit more crimes, often in broad daylight.

And some are saying that this theft of an Apple Store in California is a direct result of prop 47 being passed. In the video, two men wearing hoodies, medical face masks, and balaclavas take floor models of Apple products and stuff backpacks full of the devices.