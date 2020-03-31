No Elaborate Pranks to Pull? Share These Funny April Fools' Day Jokes With Friends

No Elaborate Pranks to Pull? Share These Funny April Fools' Day Jokes With FriendsBy Pippa Raga
Well, with the current coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19) ... it may be a bit hard to pull off any extreme pranks this April Fools' Day.
Though, it feels like this whole year has been one big prank, and we're just three months into 2020!
However, while pulling off insanely elaborate pranks on your friends and coworkers may not be in the cards for you this April Fools' Day because many of us are (or should be) practicing social distancing, that doesn't mean a few jokes can't help brighten someone's day.
We've rounded up a few memes and jokes that you can now share with your friends and safely celebrate the ultimate prank holiday. Check out our roundup below!
1. Who needs April Fools' when your whole life is a joke?
2. Today is April Fools' Day. Believe nothing and trust no one... Just like any other day.
3. On April Fools' Day, let's all look up "Bing" on Google to make it the most searched word of the day.
4. Today's the day to propose. If she accepts, great. If not, just say, "April Fools'"
4. Who needs a day for the fools when you're surrounded by them all year?
5. Imagine your birthday is on April 1st and your parents text you, "Happy Birthday, I love you" and you say, "Thank you," and they're like "April Fools!'" (@icedoutomnitrix)
6. April 1 is named April Fools' Day after Steve April. He was born on the 1st of April back in 1579. He ran many businesses and was actually quite prosperous in his ventures, but late in his life, he lost all of his father's assets. After this, everyone started calling him the father of fools.
At one point, he even married a woman who divorced Steve because he was so foolish. He used to read and believe all kinds of fake stories, just like you are now. Happy April Fools' Day, you gullible fool.
7. I don't always joke on April Fools' Day. Just kidding, I do.
8. More companies should launch products on April Fools' so that if they aren't well received, they can say it was just a prank.
9. April 1: The only day people question whether the internet is lying to them.
10. I would wish you a happy birthday but I can't tell if you're lying about being born on April 1.
11. My favorite April Fools' Day prank is pretending I'm going to leave my couch.
12. There are some friends you know will never pull an April Fools' Day prank because they'll still think it's March.
13. I'm going to pull an April Fools' Day prank on my landlord by not paying rent.
14. Let's spend April Fools' Day on Instagram to continue to fool each other into believing our lives are glamorous and not a mess.
15. So sweet is your smile,
So sweet is your style.
So sweet is your voice.
So sweet is your eye.
See how sweetly I lie.
Happy April Fools' Day, everyone!
