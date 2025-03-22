April Price Won't Stay Silent About the Alleged Sexual Misconduct Perpetrated by Actor Stephen Collins "I don't know at what point he did it, but when he turned around, his pants were completely unfastened," said April Price. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 22 2025, 9:26 a.m. ET Source: ABC News

From 1996 to 2007, viewers were invited into the near-perfect world of 7th Heaven. The CW show centered on the Camden family whose patriarch, Reverend Eric Camden, was a man of God. When people say they can't make shows "like this" anymore, they are often referring to problematic, politically incorrect content. Although 7th Heaven was the opposite of that, it probably wouldn't work today because it's too saccharine, but that's why people loved it.

Reverend Eric Camden was played by actor Stephen Collins, whose other work included bit parts in popular television shows and films, a starring role in the short-lived Tales of the Gold Monkey, and a few stage performances. His time on the beloved CW show was what he was known for best until allegations of sexual misconduct with minors came to light in 2014. April Price was one victim who chose to speak out about what happened. Where is she now? Here's what we know.

Where is April Price now?

In March 2025, Investigation Discovery is revisiting Collins' crimes in their Hollywood Demons series. The actor admitted to engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior with three minors and was immediately pushed out of Hollywood. April didn't want to bury what happened, and has spoken about it a few times, including in the ID series.

Collins was initially forced to come clean after his then-wife Faye Grant allegedly recorded a couple's counseling session in which he admitted to sexually abusing three minors. "I heard him describing me. I knew I'd have to tell my husband," said April to the Daily Mail in March 2015. At that time she was a 44-year-old married mother living in Oklahoma. It was because she's a mom that April chose to contact both the NYPD and the Los Angeles Police.

She spoke with law enforcement from both jurisdictions but ultimately no charges were filed. "It wasn't a surprise because I knew it," April said. "I knew the onus of the law." Knowing that, she still shared her story because as Price put it, she didn't want to keep her mouth shut any longer.

What did Stephen Collins do to April Price?

In the summer of 1983, a then-13-year-old April was visiting her aunt in Los Angeles. She was an executive producer who happened to live in the same gated apartment complex as Collins. April was particularly excited about that fact as she watched Tale of the Gold Monkey every week.

While trying to hook up the Atari she brought with her, April asked Collins for help. "I invite him into my aunt's apartment and I took him into the living room where the TV was and he started to attempt to fix this," she said. "I don't know at what point he did it, but when he turned around, his pants were completely unfastened." His genitalia was eye-level to April and because she was a teenager, the young girl had never seen that before. She tried to play it off like it was a joke.

That was the second time April saw Collins naked. The first happened when he casually strolled through the apartment's courtyard while naked. When the young girl asked a neighbor about that, they said he was just filming in France, so April chalked that up to her ignorant Oklahoma ways. He exposed himself to her a third and final time while April was in his apartment looking at memorabilia from Collins' show. He excused himself to get comfortable and returned naked. April kept it a secret for years.