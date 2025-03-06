'7th Heaven' Actor Stephen Collins Is the Subject of a Startling New Documentary — Where Is He Now? The actor has been out of the public eye for more than a decade. By Joseph Allen Published March 6 2025, 2:03 p.m. ET Source: The WB

More than a decade after he first came under investigation, 7th Heaven actor Stephen Collins is now the subject of a new episode of Hollywood Demons that's set to premiere on Max on March 24. The news that Collins would be the subject of the episode led many to wonder what has happened to the actor in the years since he was first accused of sexually abusing children.

Collins has been out of the spotlight for more than a decade, and given the allegations against him, that makes sense. Here's what we know about where he is now.

Where Is Stephen Collins now?

Stephen Collins has been MIA from public life for more than 10 years, and there's not much we know about his current whereabouts or what he's up to. After he was accused of sexually abusing minors, he was no longer hireable in Hollywood, and he seems to have retreated entirely into a private life. The allegations against him were quite serious and stemmed from incidents that happened from the 1970s to the 1990s.

They first surfaced in 2014 when the NYPD announced that they would be investigating Collins after a recording surfaced where Collins admitted to inappropriate sexual contact with someone who was 14 years old. After the story began circulating, Collins released a lengthy statement to People in which he acknowledged that he was guilty of several incidents of sexual abuse.

"Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret," Collins told People. "I have been working to atone for it ever since. I've decided to address these issues publicly because two months ago, various news organizations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January, 2012. This session was recorded without the therapist's or my knowledge or consent."

Collins also said that he agonized over whether to apologize to his victims, even as he was receiving treatment. "I did have an opportunity to do so with one of the women, 15 years later. I apologized and she was extraordinarily gracious," he said. "But after I learned in the course of my treatment that my being direct about such matters could actually make things worse for them by opening old wounds, I have not approached the other two women."

Collins has, understandably, been out of the spotlight ever since, and while this new documentary series will reexamine his case, that doesn't mean that Collins will return for the series. Collins is now in his late 70s, and it's unclear whether he even has any desire to return to Hollywood.