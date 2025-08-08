The Real Reason People Think All Claire’s Stores Are Closing "Sad day for all Claire's employees and a lot of little girls." By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 8 2025, 10:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

It's happened again. For the second time in seven years, everyone's favorite accessories store, Claire's, has filed for bankruptcy. The company shared the news in a press release on August 6, 2025, but this does not mean the end for the ear-piercing mecca.

Article continues below advertisement

Are all Claire's stores closing?

"This decision is difficult, but a necessary one. Increased competition, consumer spending trends, and the ongoing shift away from brick-and-mortar retail, in combination with our current debt obligations and macroeconomic factors, necessitate this course of action for Claire's and its stakeholders," said Chris Cramer, CEO of Claire's, in the release. "We remain in active discussions with potential strategic and financial partners and are committed to completing our review of strategic alternatives."

Article continues below advertisement

However, it was revealed that most North American stores will remain open and "continue to serve customers while the Company continues to explore all strategic alternatives." The release continued, "I'd like to express my gratitude for our employees, who have continued to work diligently in a constantly evolving consumer landscape to deliver amazing products and experiences for our customers. We remain committed to serving our customers and partnering with our vendors and landlords in other regions during this time."

The 13 Claire's stores that are closing no later than September 7, 2025, are located at: Eastdale Mall, Montgomery, Alabama

Newpark Mall, Newark, California

Ford City Mall, Chicago

Market Street, Lynnfield, Massachusetts

Bay City Town Center, Bay City, Michigan

Northtown Mall, Blaine, Minnesota

Article continues below advertisement

Livingston Mall, Livingston, New Jersey

Uniontown Mall, Uniontown, Pennsylvania

Shops at Highland Village, Highland Village, Texas

Pinnacle at Turkey Creek, Knoxville, Tennessee

Junction Commons, Park City, Utah

Provo Town Center, Provo, Utah

Woodinville Plaza, Woodinville, Washington

Article continues below advertisement

Claire's employees are sharing bleak POVs on social media.

Despite the news that stores would not be closing, some Claire's employees have taken to social media to show half-empty shelves and low inventory in Claire's across the country. "POV: You work at Claire's and haven't gotten shipment in 2 months and customers keep asking if you're closing but you dk what to tell them bc the company literally just won't let you know wtf going on," one TikToker aptly named @claireemployee32 wrote over a video of a eerily empty Claire's store.

Article continues below advertisement

In another video, another employee wrote, "Liquidation starts tomorrow. Sad day for all Claire's employees and a lot of little girls." A third employee found the perfect use of the Jet2holidays song, which she used along with the caption, "Time to find a new job."

The news did not come as a surprise to many long-time Claire's shoppers, who called out the company for being overpriced and not being able to compete with cheaper alternatives like Shein and Temu. "TBH Claire’s is just so expensive for cheap stuff, but we also lost the pre-teen tween aesthetic," one person wrote. Another added, "The products are WILDLY overpriced now, when any adult can order the same from Amazon or Shein."