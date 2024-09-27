Home > Television > Reality TV 'The Anonymous': "Vistopher's" Showmance Is in Danger as Remaining Players Plot Their Exit (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Chris and Victoria's castmates decided to turn on them as the competition winds down. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 27 2024, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: USA

Season 1 of The Anonymous has included everything a reality TV competition needs: strategic alliances, skilled thinkers, and a showmance to keep the game spicy. During the show's midseason, cast members Victoria Vesce and Christopher Shulstad accepted the showmance challenge and have morphed into the house's resident couple, with a ship name to boot.

The couple's name, "Vistopher" started as a harmless fling for Christopher and Victoria. However, the relationship became a concern as the competition progressed. In an exclusive clip shared with Distractify from Season 1, Ep. 9, the cast tries to separate the couple to improve their own chances of winning. But, in true The Anonymous fashion, one of the lovebirds is already plotting against their in-house lover.

"Vistopher" is up for elimination in an exclusive clip from 'The Anonymous.'

In a clip from a Monday, Sept. 30 episode of The Anonymous, the remaining contestants try to get Vistopher out of the way by separating them in Anonymous mode. The clip opens by revealing that the couple's main adversary is none other than Victoria, who says in her anonymous pod that she's targeting her Christopher, which was one of her early plans when she entered the competition. "I might go back to the OG plan and start targeting Christopher," Victoria says.

As her anonymous character, Cactus, Victoria then tells Christopher, "Your time is up," setting the tone for the rest of the players to also turn on him. Meanwhile, the rest of their competitors are also plotting for at least one of them to go home following the upcoming elimination. "I'm saying right now I can see Christopher and Victoria packing their bags tonight," Andy King says in his pod. "Let the lovebirds go home."

While Victoria agrees she and Christopher are a "very easy target" due to their open relationship in the house, the travel influencer states the castmates who have been underestimating her are in for a rude awakening. "People just don't know how cunning I am," Victoria admits.

Nina Twine, as her character, Fire, chimes in in an anonymous manner and points out that Cactus wants Christopher to go home. She asks which one of him and Victoria should go home. Christopher reacts to the message by saying, "send one of us home, go ahead," and appears to be over the players' attempt to turn on Vistopher suddenly.

Is "Vistopher" still together after 'The Anonymous?'

While we won't know if the Vistopher's castmates' attempt to break the couple up in the game worked until the Anonymous's elimination round, the lovebirds confirmed off of the show that their romance was short-lived. In a September 2024 interview with Decider, they confirmed they stopped dating soon after leaving the house due to them living in different states. However, Victoria and Christopher both have fond memories of their showmance, and said their connection was genuine.