Nina Twine of 'The Anonymous' Fame Has a 'Survivor' Royalty Connection 'The Anonymous' introduces fans to Nina Twine, who is the daughter of 'Survivor' legend Sandra Diaz-Twine. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 19 2024, 3:15 p.m. ET

If you love The Traitors and The Circle and want a reality show that combines the best of both worlds, we suggest you check out The Anonymous. This all-new social competition series features 12 players going head-to-head, using manipulation, deception, and skill to win up to $100,000.

The cast includes a mix of everyday people, influencers, and reality stars. Among them is Nina Twine, who has a special connection to a Survivor legend. Keep reading to find out more about Nina's famous mom!

'The Anonymous' contestant Nina Twine's mom is 'Survivor' legend Sandra Diaz-Twine!

If Nina's last name rings a bell, it's because she's the daughter of Survivor legend Sandra Diaz-Twine! Sandra, widely considered one of the greatest players in the show's history, won the first two seasons she competed in — Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains — making her the first two-time winner of the show.

Sandra later returned for Survivor: Game Changers, where she was the sixth person voted out. She also served as a mentor on Survivor: Island of the Idols alongside Rob Mariano and competed again on Survivor: Winners at War, where she was the seventh competitor voted out and became the only player to leave the game at the Edge of Extinction.

Ahead of the series premiere of The Anonymous, Nina spoke with TV Insider and shared that any time she has the "opportunity to play an amazing game," she reaches out to her iconic mom for advice. "The only difference is I kind of bounce my ideas off of her," Nina told the outlet. "A lot of people forget we are two different people. We go about things in two different ways."

Nina continued, "She is so intense and passionate about games that sometimes it can be overwhelming. So I have to limit her. ... She is so insightful. I would never not want to talk about things with her, but I just need a break sometimes because she gets so excited. I'm stressed out, so I can only take it in doses."

Nina and her mom competed on the Australian version of 'Survivor' together.

In Season 9 of Australian Survivor, called Blood V Water, 12 pairs of loved ones (including Sandra and Nina) were divided into two tribes: Blood and Water. Sandra, on the Blood tribe, aimed to stay under the radar, while on the Water tribe, Nina quickly built a strong alliance to maintain a solid majority.

But when a tribe swap brought them together, Sandra was voted out unanimously — even by Nina. Though it was an emotional decision, Nina realized it was the best move to show her loyalty to her alliance. Nina's game came to an end shortly after due to an ankle injury sustained in a challenge.