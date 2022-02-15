Are 'Love & Hip Hop' Stars Cyn Santana and Booby Gibson Still Together?By Toni Sutton
Season 2 of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, just like Season 1, brought together many castmates from various Love & Hip Hop shows together to connect, have some fun, and let their guards down while creating some great memories with new and old friends. This time around, the cast appeared to be a lot bigger and included LHH's Mimi Faust, Stevie J, Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, and Jonathan Fernandez, to name a few.
Other Love & Hip Hop stars who appeared were Cisco Rosado, Paris Phillips, Brooke Valentine, Marcus Black, Shekinah Anderson, Peter Gunz, Rich Dollaz, Kimbella Vanderhee, Juelz Santana, Tara Wallace, Amina Buddafly, Bobby Lytes, Rodney Lasell Shaw, Daniel "Booby" Gibson, and Cyn Santana.
In the season premiere, sparks seemed to fly between cast members Cyn Santana and Booby as the two spent a little time getting to know one another.
The Family Reunion series followed the pair as they connected on a romantic level while filming in San Diego. Fans watched the intimacy grow between Cyn and Booby this season and are wondering if they made it official once the cameras stopped rolling. Here's everything we know about whether the duo is still together.
Are 'Love & Hip Hop' stars Cyn Santana and Booby Gibson still together?
On Season 2 of Family Reunion, Booby made it clear to Cyn that he was interested in being more than just friends. The two clearly had a spark from the very beginning.
Fans who tuned into the show watched as the pair’s relationship developed. The two were pretty inseparable as they were filmed flirting and cuddling quite often.
At one point, while the two conversed away from the other cast members, Booby told the singer that he didn’t want to be friend-zoned. She let him know that the ball was in his court if he wanted their relationship to get past the friendship stage.
Could Booby have possibly found a love connection with Cyn?
Many of their fans thought that their connection was very cute, and were really hoping their bond would turn into something more.
In January a fan commented on Instagram: "You and Cyn yeeeesss rooting for you two!"
Another wrote, "Can we see Bobby and Cyn kiss plsssssss."
One Instagram follower wanted to know what was going on with them and asked, "What’s the tea between you and @cynsantana?"
So, are these two together after the show?
Although a lot of viewers wanted to see these VH1 personalities together — and, as one LHH fan wrote online, the two had "an energy worth exploring for real" — it appears that Cyn Santana and Booby are unfortunately not a couple.
According to Reality Titbit, he and his ex-girlfriend Sinfony Rosales have gotten back together and were recently spotted by fans out celebrating her 28th birthday.
Not all relationships are meant to last forever, but at least Cyn and Booby will always have San Diego.