Are 'Love & Hip Hop' stars Cyn Santana and Booby Gibson still together?

Many of their fans thought that their connection was very cute, and were really hoping their bond would turn into something more.

In January a fan commented on Instagram: "You and Cyn yeeeesss rooting for you two!"

Another wrote, "Can we see Bobby and Cyn kiss plsssssss."

One Instagram follower wanted to know what was going on with them and asked, "What’s the tea between you and @cynsantana?"

So, are these two together after the show?