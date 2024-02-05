Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor These Signs Have Us Convinced Daisy and Joe are Endgame on 'The Bachelor' From the moment Daisy and Joey sat down to chat on night one, fans of 'The Bachelor' were shipping them. Are they still together? Here's the scoop. By Jennifer Tisdale Feb. 5 2024, Published 5:19 p.m. ET Source: ABC Joey and Daisy on a one-on-one date

Obviously, the first episode of any season of The Bachelor is both revealing and cringeworthy. While contestants are trapped for hours drinking and mingling, fans get to see the good, the bad, and the ugly come out. Women have cried, screamed, and interrupted their way into and out of the hearts of Bachelor Nation. While it's easy to zero in on the most dramatic of the bunch, sometimes the quiet ones are the loudest. That's why we love Daisy Kent.

Article continues below advertisement

Philadelphia native and former Charity Lawson lover Joey Graziadei has his hands full in Season 28. From a pair of sisters to a secret envelope that gives a contestant the ability to steal a one-on-one date, this season is different. Despite the madness, one gal has already earned a place in the hearts of Bachelor Nation. Daisy is sweet, funny, and seemingly far more grounded than her fellow contestants. Folks already think she and Joey are endgame. Are Daisy and Joey still together after The Bachelor?

Source: ABC Joe and Daisy on 'The Bachelor'

Article continues below advertisement

Are Daisy and Joey still loving it up after 'The Bachelor?' We hope so!

"I'm having a really good time. All the girls are super nice," Daisy said on night one. She also admitted to feeling overwhelmed but thought it might be because she has hearing loss due to Ménière’s disease. Daisy has a cochlear implant but as she explained in a TikTok, the sounds and voices bouncing off the walls can be overwhelming. Daisy is incredibly likable. It's easy to see why Joey was "captivated" by her after a single conversation.

She sets herself apart from other contestants by genuinely wanting Joey to have the best experience on the show. "I'm so excited for you," said Daisy. "Whatever happens, I'll be cheering you on." That sentiment is in stark contrast with other contestants who very much have an "every person for themselves" attitude. It's very endearing and refreshing. You can literally see Joey's entire demeanor change as he takes in what Daisy is saying. Also not for nothing, their kiss looked very natural.

Article continues below advertisement

(SPOILER): Photo & video of Joey and Daisy arriving at Daisy’s house today in MN for her hometown date. pic.twitter.com/P3FpYf8g29 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 24, 2023 Source: Twitter/@RealitySteve

If the rumors are true, Daisy and Joey are definitely getting engaged!

At the risk of reading too much into things, it certainly says something that Joey chose Daisy for his first one-on-one date. "Daisy had something about her on night one that I can't get out of my head," explained Joey. To do that, he whisked her away on a helicopter to the BeachLife Festival at Redondo Beach. The Bachelor is so good at creating fairytale moments, but having Joey and Daisy dance on stage in front of thousands, which of course ended in a kiss, was a highlight.