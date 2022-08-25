Are Judy and Nate From 'House of Ho' Still Together?
When House of Ho first premiered on HBO Max back in 2020, the show gave viewers a peek into what life was like for one particular Vietnamese American family living in Houston.
The show took a break in 2021 but is now coming out with its second season in 2022. One of the interesting couples to keep up with from the show happens to be Judy and Nate, and because it's been so long since Season 1, fans have questions about whether or not they are still together today. Here’s an update.
Are Judy and Nate from 'House of Ho' still together?
There’s good news for fans of House of Ho who really want to see Judy and Nate's relationship succeed. The couple is still together!
Judy revealed to Entertainment Tonight, “I’m excited for everyone to catch up with us. Hopefully, we have a lot of fans from Season 1 that are returning. Now that HBO Max has so many more subscribers, I’m sure will have a lot of new fans, but I’m excited for everyone to catch up with us and what’s going on with our family. I got engaged and I’m going through IVF, and me and Nate are still together.”
She further described her pregnancy journey: “[In] Season 1, we didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know how the producers were going to edit us. I didn’t know what the reaction would be. But overall, the feedback that I got personally was pretty positive."
She went on to say, "What I learned was that I should just continue being authentic with what I’m going through in my life because I know there are a lot of other people that can relate and are going through something similar. Now, I’m on this motherhood journey and I know there’s a lot of other moms out there that are going through the same thing.”
It appears that Judy and Nate’s relationship is built to last, and fans of House of Ho love to see it.
Here’s what else Judy has to say about her family‘s show 'House of Ho' on HBO Max.
Judy spoke with People about what she hopes viewers will learn while watching her family on House of Ho. She said, “Obviously, my parents … achieved the American dream, and that’s how we are where we are today.
"And I hope [viewers] know that, even though our lives may appear very luxurious on the outside, when we’re at home, we deal with the same problems as any other families. Whether it be sobriety or divorce or IVF … Pain and struggle are universal.”
While fans can always spend time keeping up with Judy and Nate, there are several other intriguing cast members to follow as well. Some of those individuals include Lesley and Washington Ho, Nate Nguyen, Hue Ho, Binh Ho, and Sammy Finch.
Episode 1 of House of Ho Season 2 premieres on Aug. 25, 2022, on HBO Max.