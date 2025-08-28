A New 'Below Deck: Med' Trailer Showcased Big Drama, Causing Fans to Wonder if Nathan and Gael Are Still Together Post-Baby "New trailer came out showing him cheating wtf !!!" By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 28 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @gaellcameron, @nathanjgallagher_

Saying that the Below Deck: Mediterranean relationships amongst the crew members are complicated is an understatement. But things seemed to be going swimmingly between two crew members in particular: Nathan Gallagher and Gael Cameron. The two shared chemistry from the beginning, and through several ups and downs, they managed to make it work and even welcomed a baby together in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet when the Season 10 teaser trailer dropped, it had fans reeling amid revelations of some shady behavior by Nathan. So, are Gael and Nathan still together? Here's what we know about their tumultuous relationship and its current state.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Nathan and Gael from 'Below Deck: Mediterranean' still together?

Season 9 of Below Deck: Mediterranean saw the start of a power couple when Gael and Nathan locked eyes for the first time. Nathan was immediately smitten with Gael, but Gael was still emotionally unavailable as she worked through an off-screen break-up with her ex-boyfriend. It seemed for a little while like there would be a lot of unrequited longing, until something clicked between the two and they almost got hot and heavy in front of cameras before producers put the brakes on.

They dated through the end of 2024 and seemed to be going strong into 2025, with a few hiccups along the way. Then, in June 2025, they delighted the world by announcing the birth of their son (via Us Weekly). But with the Season 10 trailer raising some serious questions about who's being loyal and who's playing games, are they still together?

Article continues below advertisement

As of the publication of this article, it's unclear. They posted content together 5 weeks prior to the release of the trailer, but not much since from either, except some content from Gael alone about being a mom. So we might place the odds at slightly better than 50/50 that they're still together, but it's a bit of an enigma. And there's a good chance that fans won't know until Season 10 wraps and they can speak freely.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are SHOOK by all of the revelations.

After all, the question of "are they still together?" will hang heavily over Season 10 and drive viewers to watch each episode for clues, hints, and answers.

On social media, fans had some pretty strong reactions to suggestions that Nathan was cheating on Gael. Under one picture of the couple together on Instagram, a fan posted, "New trailer came out showing him cheating wtf !!!" But Nathan himself responded, "Nope, we weren't together."

Article continues below advertisement

So it would seem that the apparent revelations in the trailer that Nathan was stepping out may just be the result of creative and suggestive editing. However, that doesn't answer every question. One Reddit user mused, "Wowww I knew Nathan and Gael had a baby but the fact that he was hooking up with other girls is so ick... good luck to them I guess?"

Article continues below advertisement