'All American' Fans Are Hopeful That "Spelivia" Will Finally Become Couples Goals

If you’ve been keeping up with All American, then you know that Olivia has struggled to face her feelings for Spencer. She tried to block them out due to her relationship with Asher and her friendship with Layla. However, the heart wants what it wants, and there is no denying the connection between Olivia and Spencer.

So, when Olivia and Asher came to a shocking end, many fans were hopeful that Spelivia could finally get a real chance. Not to mention, Spencer finally manned up and told Layla about the kiss between him and Olivia in Las Vegas, which then ended their relationship.

However, the possibility of a Spelivia coupledom may be halted by producers. See, before the hiatus, the pair was involved in a car accident. And at the scene, Olivia admitted that she had broken her sobriety and had been drinking before meeting up with Spencer.

And to make matters worse, she asked Spencer to quickly switch seats with her to prevent the authorities from learning about her own intoxication. Spencer looked shocked when he learned the truth, but that’s where producers left us hanging.

While there is a possibility that Spencer may take responsibility for the car crash, it can go either way. He does love Olivia, but knowing that she is still drinking may force him to delay giving a relationship with her a shot.