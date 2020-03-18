Are the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards Canceled Due to the Coronavirus?

Nickelodeon's biggest night in LA has unfortunately been canceled for March 22, but luckily, the award show announced that they'd be rescheduling the highly-anticipated event, which was supposed to be hosted by Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper.

Their recent social media update read: "We want to make sure everyone knows we are postponing Kids' Choice Awards this year and moving it to another date out of precaution. Your votes will still be counted, we'll have more details in the future to share."