Are the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards Canceled Due to the Coronavirus?By Samantha Faragalli Younghans
Due to the national spread of the coronavirus, many of the U.S.'s biggest events, including all professional sports, concerts, and more have been either canceled or postponed. That said, with the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22, viewers want to know if the popular award show has also been canceled due to the current circumstances. Scroll down to find out!
Are the 2020 Kids' Choice Awards canceled?
Nickelodeon's biggest night in LA has unfortunately been canceled for March 22, but luckily, the award show announced that they'd be rescheduling the highly-anticipated event, which was supposed to be hosted by Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper.
Their recent social media update read: "We want to make sure everyone knows we are postponing Kids' Choice Awards this year and moving it to another date out of precaution. Your votes will still be counted, we'll have more details in the future to share."
At this time, that later date for the 33rd annual award ceremony has not yet been announced. Slimefest, Nickelodeon's other popular event, which usually coincides with the award show, has also been postponed until further notice.
As Nickelodeon noted, fan votes will still be counted, so while you're practicing "social distancing," feel free to head to their website to continue to cast your votes to make an impact on this year's winners.
The 2020 categories to vote on for film include Favorite Movie, Favorite Movie Actor, Favorite Movie Actress, Favorite Superhero, Favorite Animated Movie, Favorite Male Voice From an Animated Movie, Favorite Female Voice From an Animated Movie, and for TV, the categories include Favorite Kids' TV Show, Favorite Family TV Show, Favorite Female TV Star, Favorite Male TV Star, Favorite Reality Show, Favorite TV Host, and Favorite Animated Series.
For music, this year's categories include Favorite Music Group, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Song, Favorite Breakout New Artist, Favorite Music Collaboration, Favorite Social Music Star, Favorite Global Music Star, for sports, categories include Favorite Female Sports Star, Favorite Male Sports Star, and some miscellaneous categories for 2020 include Favorite Video Game, Favorite Gamer, Favorite Female Social Star, and Favorite Male Social Star.
Some notable nominations from the categories above include Taylor Swift, Avengers: End Game, Jumanji: The Next Level, Angelina Jolie, Scarlett Johansson, Frozen II, Toy Story 4, Henry Danger, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Modern Family, Fuller House, America's Got Talent, The Voice, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Lizzo, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Tom Brady, Fortnite, and more.
Here's hoping we'll get to see the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards sooner rather than later!
The best way to prevent contracting or spreading the coronavirus is with thorough hand washing and social distancing. If you feel you may be experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, which include persistent cough (usually dry), fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue, please call your doctor before going to get tested. For comprehensive resources and updates, visit the CDC website. If you are experiencing anxiety about the virus, seek out mental health support from your provider or visit NAMI.org.
