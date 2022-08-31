Are the Stars on Bravo's 'Real Girlfriends in Paris' Actually Friends? They Say... (EXCLUSIVE)

Bravo's newest compelling reality series, Real Girlfriends in Paris, spotlights six young and ambitious Americans — Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Kacey Margo, Margaux Lignel, Adja Toure, and Victoria Zito — who have all given up their stateside comforts in favor of living in Paris, France.

Though the concept of the show sounds like an Emily in Paris fantasy-turned-reality, real Parisian life isn't just about sharing a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower, spending the day at a museum, eating a baguette, or shopping in the Champs-Élysées.