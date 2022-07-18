Relive Your Favorite TV Shows on Your Next Vacation to Paris

We would be remiss if we didn’t include at least one Emily in Paris location on this list. While there are many locations throughout the series that are worth visiting — to be fair, everything in Paris is worth visiting — the Rue des Fossés-Saint-Jacques might be one of the most historic.

This is where the bakery Emily frequents is located, but it’s also considered the oldest street in Paris, dating all the way back to Roman Paris. The bakery, the Boulangerie Moderne, is considered a historical monument. At no. 27, there’s a Salvador Dalí-carved sundial.