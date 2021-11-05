Chucky Can't Be Doing All This Killing by Himself on the Thriller Television Series ... Right?

The new horror television series Chucky follows Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) , who lives in the small and quiet town of Hackensack, New Jersey. Hackensack just so happens to be the birthplace of the serial killer Charles Lee Ray aka the Lakeshore Strangler, whose soul lives in the Good Guy Doll Chucky. Jake buys Chucky at a yard sale because he has a driving interest in making sculptures out of doll heads.

However, he quickly learns that this isn't just another doll that he will be able to use for parts. For the first time, the iconic serial killer doll is on the small screen , and as the story develops, the doll tries his best to pressure Jake into becoming a killer like him. Directed by franchise creator Don Mancini, the gory and gruesome action picks up right after the ending of the 2017 movie Cult of Chucky, which reveals that Chucky occupied multiple dolls at the same time.

He learns how to split his soul and stick it into various bodies, pretty much creating his own cult. Is Chucky doing the same thing now on the new show? Are there multiple dolls killing people? Here's what we know.

Are there multiple killer dolls in 'Chucky'?

For four episodes now, audiences have seen Chucky terrorize many around him and commit gruesome murders. In Episode 3, Chucky targets Jake's bully, Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind), but things get totally out of hand, which leads to a fire at Lexy's house. In Episode 4, the teens, which include Devon Evans (Björgvin Arnarson), Jake's cousin, and Lexy's boyfriend, Junior Wheeler (Teo Briones), are all taken to the hospital in the aftermath of the fire.

Article continues below advertisement

Lexy's sister Caroline (Carina Battrick) is also being treated for smoke inhalation. While Junior is getting prepped for his exam, he's given anesthesia and sees Chucky running across the hall. However, audiences see Lexy and Jake entering the taped-off mansion only a few moments later to look for Chucky. As she and Jake search for him, Chucky emerges from the shadows and again attempts to murder Lexy. He also tries to manipulate Jake into helping him, but he doesn't.

Source: SYFY

Article continues below advertisement

This is where things get quite interesting because if Chucky is at the hospital, it would be nearly impossible for him to have gotten to Lexy's house right as they arrived. It's a big possibility that the Chucky doll that Junior sees is an entirely different one.

Not once in the series has Chucky tried to attack Junior, nor is he aware of what the doll has done. When viewers finally see Chucky at Lexy's, he is dramatically burnt.

Article continues below advertisement

There's no way he would have been able to get to the hospital and then back to the house, especially since he was shown limping around. So there might just be multiple Chucky dolls. And maybe when Chucky told Jake that he never killed the Wheeler's housekeeper, that was actually true. Who knows?!