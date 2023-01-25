Which Couples From 'Are You the One?' Are Still Together? Here's a Rundown

MTV’s Are You the One? reality show dating experiment completely changed the game. As opposed to simply bringing a group of attractive singles together with a unique set of rules, the reality show relied on a series of compatibility tests and individual assessments to figure out the perfect singles to embark on the journey and find their match. Of course, science can only go so far when fate comes into play, so some couples proved showrunners wrong. However, others were found to be perfect matches.

Now that Season 9 is in full swing, it’s a good time to look back and see which couples made it out of reality TV alive. So, which Are You the One? couples are still together to this day? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Amber Lee and Ethan Diamond — Season 1

Cheers to love! Amber Lee and Ethan Diamond are the only perfect match couple that's together in the show's history. The pair were smitten with one another from day one and continued building on their connection after their season concluded.

Now, the pair are happily married and have two children — 8-year-old Scarlett and 4-year-old Serena. The family of four currently resides in Colorado.

Curtis Kadzicki and Jenni Knapmiller — Season 2

Next up, we have Curtis and Jenni. The pair tied the knot in May 2022 after getting engaged in October 2020. Fans are excited to see what the future brings for the couple. After all, Curtis and Jenni's romance took viewers by surprise since they never declared that they'd be a perfect match on their season.

Cam Bruckman and Carolina Duarte — Seasons 4 and 5

Cam may have struck out on Season 4 of Are You the One? but he was one of the few who was able to find his perfect match. Not only do Cam and Carolina Duarte of Season 5 have a 5-month-old daughter, but the pair also jumped the broom in September 2019.

Mikala Thomas and Joe Torgerson — Season 4 and 6

Interestingly, there are no couples from Seasons 4 that are currently together, as of this writing. However, Mikala started dating Season 6 cast member Joe in January 2018.

The couple later got engaged in February 2021 and are currently residing in Portland, Ore., which is Joe's hometown. We're expecting the wedding any day now.

Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu — Season 6

Of course, we couldn't leave out the franchise fan-favorite couple, Clinton and Uche. Fans fell in love with the pair during the season after watching their chemistry and affection for one another. Although the pair weren't deemed a perfect match on the show, their connection was undeniable.

Clinton and Uche went on to date after the show, long-distance for a short while, before moving together to California. The pair got engaged in June 2020 and jumped the broom on Sept. 4, 2021, in a picturesque ceremony in Chicago.

Cali Trepp and Tomas Buenos — Season 7

Just like Clinton and Uche, Cali and Tomas were declared not to be a perfect match during their season. However, the scientific result didn't stop the pair from wanting to be together.