Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Getty Images 'Are You the One?' Season 6 Is on Netflix — Are Uche and Clinton Still Together? By Tatayana Yomary Jan. 19 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

MTV brought a new twist to the dating show world with its former hit series, Are You the One? After production completed a slew of compatibility tests, individual assessments, interviews, and more, the show allowed 22 singles to find their perfect match. While the show successfully ran for eight seasons under the MTV umbrella, fans have long been obsessed with Season 6, often referred to as “The Sexy Season 6.” Naturally, drama and love triangles were at an all-time high as the cast were all determined to meet their perfect match.

Article continues below advertisement

However, one couple that stole the hearts of viewers from the beginning was Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam. Both Uche and Clinton are the epitome of a gorgeous, classy couple, so viewers long hoped that they would go the distance. So, where are Uche and Clinton now? Did the fan-favorite couple tie the knot? Here’s everything that we know.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam are happily married.

Uche and Clinton are proof that the relationship experts on the show may not always be right! In case you haven’t been keeping up with Uche and Clinton, the pair are happily married. The gorgeous duo tied the knot on Sept. 4, 2021, in Chicago, and provided fans with an inside look at their road to the altar via social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Fellow Are You the One? cast members including Kam Williams, Malcolm Drummer, Anthony, Martin, and more were in attendance for the couple’s big day. The pair got engaged in June 2020 with Clinton surprising Uche with an ocean-side proposal.

Article continues below advertisement

The news may come as a shock since Uche and Clinton were proclaimed to not be a perfect match during Are You the One? Season 6. However, the pair were determined to be with each other post-show.

Uche and Clinton have blossomed as social media influencers.

Although the couple has only been married for less than a year, Uche and Clinton have been able to fuse their lives perfectly. Fans of the couple are aware that Uche works as a model and influencer, while Clinton is a fitness aficionado.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the pair are also in business with one another. The couple has launched their podcast, First Married Couple, which showcases the couple speaking about the ups and downs of marriage and how they navigate.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple also has a shared TikTok account @cluche where they share hilarious content about their relationship and everyday life. As of this writing, the page has amassed over 225,000 followers.