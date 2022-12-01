Jay and Michele Continue To Fuel Dating Rumors Outside of 'The Challenge'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for the Nov. 30 episode of The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

Although they had a good ride on The Challenge, fans were sad to see Michele and her Ride or Die Jay go home in the Nov. 30 episode. They'd fought hard together up until that point and, some might say, they even grew closer because of the experience. So we have to know — are Jay and Michele dating after The Challenge?