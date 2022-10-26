Distractify
'The Challenge' Star Nany Gonzalez Posted a Tribute to Her Late Mother

Oct. 26 2022, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

A contestant on the upcoming series The Challenge: Ride or Dies and reality TV star Nany Gonzalez seemingly has a perfect life. Between her adorable puppy, Milli, and her gorgeous partner, Kaycee Clark, it seems like Nany has everything.

However, in October 2021, Nany posted a heartfelt message to her social media accounts indicating that her mother had sadly passed away. How did Nany's mother die? Here's everything you need to know.

How did 'The Challenge' star Nany's mother die?

In a message cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook, Nany González wrote on Oct. 29, 2021, "Heaven received an angel yesterday. May you rest in peace, Mom. I will continue to make you proud, and not a day will go by where I don’t think of you and thank you for the life you gave me. To everyone who has reached out and sent their love to my family and I, thank you. She was loved by so many, and I pray to be half the woman she was. The strongest woman I know, my mother, Carmen Guerra-Ferry."

In the post, Nany included several childhood photos of herself with her mother. In 2020, Nany posted another tribute to her mother, calling her "Hurricane Carmen." She wrote, "My mother, my whole heart, the real OG. #HurricaneCarmen. Love you, Ma."

At present, Nany has not shared her mother's cause of death. Even so, she's received an outpouring of love from her fellow The Challenge contestants and fans alike.

In the comments section of her original Facebook post, Nany's close friend Marie Roda wrote, "Truly one of my favorite people to have crossed paths with in this world. How lucky I am to have met her and see firsthand what made you the strong, beautiful, compassionate person you are today. I’m thinking of you and sending love to the entire family. Stay strong — you know she'd expect it. I love you so much."

With the one year anniversary of her mother's death approaching, many fans and friends are rooting for Nany even more on The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

New episodes of The Challenge air on MTV on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

